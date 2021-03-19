Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 3/13 to 3/17

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

3/12

Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the First District (approximately 3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Updated Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest (approximately 2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 6400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (approximately 4.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 7th Street, Northeast (approximately 3.9 miles from CUA campus)

3/14

Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 300 Block of 40th Street, Northeast (approximately 5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Ingraham Street, Northwest (approximately 2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 600 Block of O Street, Northwest (approximately 2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Syringe) Offense: 2100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1200 Block of Irving Street, Northeast (approximately 0.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1300 Block of 1st Street, Northeast (approximately 2.5 miles from CUA campus)

3/15

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of 9th Street Northwest (approximately 2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) Offense: 1100 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest (approximately 5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4200 Block of Polk Street, Northeast (approximately 4.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) Offense: 5900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (approximately 3.7 miles from CUA campus)

3/16

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3800 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast (approximately 5.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 100 Block of U Street, Northwest (approximately 1.7 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 3400 Block of 12th Street, Northeast (approximately 0.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1200 Block of C Street, Southeast (approximately 4.5 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest (approximately 3.5 miles from CUA campus)

3/17

Traffic Fatality: 3600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (approximately 3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) Offense: 500 block of 16th Street, Northeast (approximately 3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Offenses: 1000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (approximately 2.9 miles from CUA campus)