The Best of Fall in The District

Image Courtesy of Washington DC

By Isa Pardino

As the air starts to cool and the leaves begin to change colors, you may be asking yourself: How is the nation’s capital spending Spooky Season? One of the best ways to spend this fall season in D.C. is to spend some time outdoors. From visiting the National Arboretum to exploring the multitude of museums D.C. has to offer to simply admiring the beautiful foliage at all of the national monuments, fall in Washington can be a beautiful and exciting experience.

Fall 2020 is a particularly important time in Washington D.C. It is a presidential election year and the District’s preparations are in full swing this Fall as election and inauguration days are quickly approaching. (Don’t forget to vote! Check out this link to see your state’s early voting status, times, and places.)

According to Doorsteps, if you’re looking for the perfect festive drink this fall, make sure to visit Ebenezer’s Coffee House for their Pumpkin Pie or Maple Spice Lattes. If coffee drinks aren’t your thing, they also offer amazing, warm cider. With your drink in hand, you can walk over to the Farmer’s Market on H Street and enjoy the brisk fall air while picking out pumpkins and other fall essentials. If you’re looking for a yummy fall treat, make your way down to District Donut for their specialty pumpkin spice donut that is sure to make it feel like fall.

You can never go wrong by visiting one of the many pumpkin patches around the DMV area or even going on a ghost tour to get in the “spooky” mood. One pumpkin patch in particular, Sharp’s at Waterford Farm in Maryland offers a fall experience that will make for great memories. While at Sharp’s at Waterford Farm be sure to go on one of their fun hay-rides around the farm and pick out some pumpkins for carving. Some of the best ghost tours can be found in Georgetown. Georgetown has a rich history and along with that some spooky stories to be heard. Washington DC says that Fiat Luxe Tours offers an amazing ghost tour where You’ll see the steps from The Exorcist, the eerie Oak Hill Cemetery, the Old Stone House, and much more throughout the night.

When visiting the National Arboretum, you can admire the beautiful scenery and experience the spectacular weather that fall is all about. The national arboretum can be a great place for a little fall photo shoot if you will. With all of the beautiful leaves and colors as the background, it’s sure to up your Instagram game with its aesthetically pleasing views. Sweater weather is here! Embrace it and spend some time exploring the outdoors this fall!

Spooky season is looking quite different across the globe this year. With all of the uncertainty that 2020 has brought, this Fall season is no different. Even though we have all been through a lot this year, we can find comfort in the fact that some things never change; this season still brings pumpkin spice lattes, dropping temperatures, and changing colors of the leaves.