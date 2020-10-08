Pumpkin Spice Everything: Easy-to-Make Favorite Fall Food Recipes

Image Courtesy of Justsotasty.com

By Kat Kaderabek

It’s said that girls are made of sugar, spice, and everything nice, but the fall season amends this phrase to sugar, pumpkin spice, and a hefty Starbucks price. But should pumpkin spice and fall treat lovers sacrifice their bank accounts for the season? It is actually a lot more money-savvy to craft these delectable treats at home. And the directions are simpler than one might think!

Need a fun kid-friendly snack for a Halloween get together? Chocolate Pretzel spider webs are an easy-to-make, aesthetically pleasing treat for all ages. With only two ingredients, this treat combines sweet chocolate chips, either milk or white chocolate, with salty pretzel sticks. To be more realistic, white chocolate chips are recommended for creating a web on pretzel sticks which have been shaped in a spiral pattern. Shape eight pretzel sticks in a radial pattern and melt the chocolate before putting it in a plastic bag. Cut the tip of the bag to create a small hole as if decorating a cake. Then starting in the center of the spiral, swish the chocolate out to create a fantastic spider web. In order for the pretzels to stay together, let it harden for about an hour. This can be sped up by placing the spider webs in the refrigerator.

Trying to save money on Starbucks this Fall but craving their pumpkin spice lattes? After all, pumpkin spice is only in season for so long. Do not fear! The ingredients to Starbucks’ beloved drink are not a secret, and pumpkin spice lattes can easily be made at home. A popular Pinterest recipe calls for 2 cups of 2% milk, 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree, ⅓ a cup of sugar, 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice blend, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract,1 cup of brewed coffee, whipped cream, and cinnamon for seasoning. The recipe calls for heating up all the ingredients to a warm temperature before combining it with the brewed coffee and topping it with whipped cream and seasoning.

Want it cold? Just like in the store itself, making this drink is as simple as pressing a button. Simply add the ingredients into a blender and blend together into a cold-brew pumpkin spice frappuccino and top with the sweet ingredients for a money-savvy sip of fall.

And if the pumpkin ingredients are already on the table, perhaps try a pumpkin spice white hot chocolate! A common recipe calls for 1 ½ cups of milk, ½ cup of pumpkin puree, ½ teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, ½ teaspoon of vanilla, two ounces of white chocolate (chopped) and a pinch of sea salt. This recipe also suggests a drizzle of caramel sauce on top to create a tasty, Instagram-worthy treat.

If pumpkin spice is only in season for so long, then it should be taken to the extreme. Pumpkin spice cookies sound like a great snack to dip in any homemade latte or hot chocolate. This recipe, though it is ingredient heavy, has the same directions in terms of simply combining the ingredients, pressing into a pan, and baking. The recipe calls for a large number of ingredients; however, the process of combining these ingredients is simple and easy. These bake for only ten minutes at 350 degrees before they are ready to be served. Several commenters suggested serving them warm, as they taste almost exactly like pumpkin pie.

Craving carnival food? Let’s put a pumpkin twist on it! An easy creative dessert calls for 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tube crescent roll dough (refrigerated) 1 tsp pumpkin spice, 1 tbsp sugar, whipped cream and 2 tbsp butter. This recipe will have everyone thanking the baker, and the final products look more advanced than the steps to create them. It is a creative way to differentiate oneself at the neighborhood block party during the spooky season.

Need more pumpkin spice treats in your life? Pinterest is the best app to use to find easy, delicious recipes for any season!