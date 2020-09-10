Image courtesy of Washington.org

The Couples Guide to D.C.

By Kat Kaderabek

In every relationship there comes a time when familiarity beats out romance. Planning an entire date night can seem exhausting when you both are fine just watching a movie. With the seasons changing and the school year starting, make a commitment to do something extra special with that special someone. Take suggestions from these dates tailored to your couple type!

The Foodie Couple

For the couple that loves to eat and try new foods, there are plenty of options in the D.C. area. This is the time to step out of a comfort zone and try something new or exotic instead of the prevailing establishments that populate the city.

Chinatown, located along the metro red line, is a short ride away from Catholic’s campus. Home to both sit down restaurants and delicious to-go places, Chinatown adds a little bit of spice to the usual palette. If you’re looking for a quick bite try Cava, a Mediterranean joint known for serving amazing salads, falafel, and spicy lamb meatballs.

Looking for a sit-down restaurant? Try Wok and Roll, a Chinese and Japanese restaurant that also offers guests a chance to karaoke. Dinner and entertainment, what could be better! This place offers group rooms for karaoke at reasonable prices, so grab some friends and turn your dinner date into a group concert.

The Granola Couple

For the outdoorsy couple, D.C. is a great place to spend the day exploring the vast territory of its surrounding areas. For whole-hearted adventurers, Rock Creek Park offers trails through acres of forested land that will leave hikers forgetting they are in the city.

For the more tame outdoor-loving couples, the National Arboretum offers a more sculpted landscape with picturesque views, and Roman architecture. For lovers of plant life, the Arboretum offers an interactive map on their website that will help pedestrians locate beautiful flora and fauna throughout its space.

The museum remains open on Mondays through Fridays from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The best time to visit is on an overcast day when the brightness of the grounds cannot be understated. So when Daylight Savings Time comes to a close, a sunset picnic on the grounds would surely be ideal for significant others to sit and enjoy Mother Nature.

The Photogenic Couple

Looking for a great place for a photoshoot with a significant other? Dumbarton Oaks, located in Georgetown, is an ideal location for the best artsy Instagram photos. The landscape and buildings are so beautiful, it is a common site for private weddings and receptions.

The site is beautiful in every season and even offers free admission in the offseason. The Winter Season runs from November 1st through March 14th. During the Summer Season, admission is only $5 for college students with a valid photo and ID.

If a nature-filled garden is not the ideal location for a sappy love post, then perhaps the Blind Whino would be more colorful and fantastical. This converted church is decorated with brightly colored shapes and symbols. It practically begs to turn up the saturation, and will make for a pop-of-color post on any monochrome feed; this is only outside of the building. Their website promises mystical exhibits and beautiful performances on the inside.

The Nerdy Couple

For those couples that love to learn a new fun fact, D.C. is the best place in the country in terms of compilation of information. The amount of access to material is unrivaled by any other city. Some of the most interesting museums are right at our fingertips, namely the Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of African American History, and the International Spy Museum.

These museums all boast stunning and unique experiences, each their own particular jewel of knowledge that can be filed away for later. Walking through these interactive museums will surely leave brains spinning; and the next time Jeopardy is on, these places might just help win the tournament.

For fans of learning, museum tours are surely great spaces. However, to make these dates even more eventful, try researching scavenger hunts throughout the museums. Turn the quest for knowledge into a competition. Better yet, play a round of Jeopardy at the conclusion of a day full of museum tours.

After a day of mind-activation, competing with a significant other in online trivia games would surely prove a steady competition. Perhaps the winner even gets to choose what is served for dessert.

The Active Couple

The D.C. weather in September is ideal for a great workout. For couples who love to exercise together, the trails that span throughout D.C. provide a range of workout options from long-distance treks to short sprint intervals.

The Metropolitan Branch Trail runs almost directly next to the metro tracks and will give walkers, or runners, that organic city-feel while they exercise. The trek offers views of local and more famed murals and fits perfectly with the city-living aesthetic.

For those couples who prefer to workout unbothered in nature, you might just run into a Granola couple or two on a walk around the Rock Creek Juniper Trail Head. This trail offers scenic views along streams and even crosses several small bridges in an effort to wind around the national park.

There are even several tiny sandy banks to stop and catch a breath. Frequented by dog-lovers and children, this trail is a wholesome nature experience right in the middle of the city and provides a great atmosphere for exercising with a significant other.

D.C is a busy city full of new adventures for every couple. Take the time to see the sights together before the cold sets up and leaves you both indoors for the semester. Fall is a great time to experience new things together, no matter what type of couple you are!