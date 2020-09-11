2028 Olympics Reveal New Logo

Image courtesy of adweek.com

By Angela Hickey

In eight years, The City of Angels will host the oldest multisport competition in human history with the games of the 34th Olympics coming to Los Angeles. When finalizing the official logo, desires came for an Olympics that reflects the diversity and myriad of cultures that can be found in Los Angeles.

When the 2028 logo was unveiled, the creative minds behind the project hoped to reflect the diversity of Los Angeles with an ever-changing “A” in “LA” that gives the logo many variations. The logo, which can be found in greater detail on the LA 2028 website, features designs from dozens of artists who are proud to be a part of this wonderful feat of imagination. Visitors of the website can also read about the intentions of the LA games, what they hope to create, the organizers’ overall plan for the games, and stories from the artists who took part in designing the logo.

With the logo featuring designs from prominent artists such as Billie Eilish, Adam Rippon, and Gabby Douglas, the 2028 Olympics are encouraging creativity in order to create a game that the whole world will be proud to be a part of.

During the postponement of the 2020 games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States found itself in particularly hot water this summer as race relations have created calls for change that have reverberated across the country, especially in sports. With the Olympics being one of the slowest groups to comment on social issues, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has convened a working group of athletes to discuss Rule 50, which bans protests done by athletes on the medal stand.

This was brought to Bach’s attention by Entertainment Executive Casey Wasserman who wishes that athletes are able to speak out about important topics. Wasserman hopes that by reforming Rule 50 there will be an opportunity to begin making systemic changes in the Olympics.

“I urge president Bach to be both thoughtful and aggressive in moving toward that result”, said Wasserman to reporters on the possible reformation of Rule 50.

The intermingling of sports and politics has always been a bit of a controversial topic, but as we move forward as a society, we are able to come to a better understanding of one another and of ourselves by talking about these issues.

“While the rule probably exists for a reason, the times are different and, I think, (the rule) requires adjusting, which allows for anti-racist speech within the Olympic and Paralympic platform,” Wasserman said.

Hopefully, the stance behind these games and the ever-growing movement for change will help people come to a peaceful resolution and help to create the games an enjoyable experience for people across the globe.