Ways to Thrive During Quarantine: Health of Body and Mind

(Photo Courtesy of The Post Athens)

By Renee Rasmussen

With social distancing restrictions still in place, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the changes in your routine, and the abundance of free time to fill. While online classes may take up most of your time, it’s important to establish a sense of normalcy in your daily activities during this time of confusion.

While staying indoors, it can be easy to slip into unhealthy habits, and even though it may seem enticing initially, this can affect your physical and mental health in the long run. In order to thrive as best you can while in quarantine, give a little extra focus to your health and return to a routine the best you can.

Even though most gyms are closed, that doesn’t mean you should let your fitness regiment slip. YouTube is a great resource for at-home workout videos to keep you in shape from the comfort of your living room. If you’re used to weight resistance but don’t have any equipment, don’t worry! Canned food can be great weights for arm workouts. If you’re looking for a more intense cardio workout and you have a staircase, invest the time in completing a stair workout. These are usually quick and intense and give you a full-body workout in under twenty minutes. Also, it’s a great way to take a break from homework that isn’t Netflix!

Don’t be afraid to go outside for a walk or run around your neighborhood. Take the opportunity to get some sunshine and fresh air while also getting some exercise in.

Another way to stay healthy during quarantine is to focus on your eating habits. Try not to slip into the junk food cycle and keep a normal, regulated eating routine. Take this time to learn some new recipes and surprise your family with your new cooking skills. Try to limit your caffeine intake and add more water to your daily routine as well.

Also, don’t forget to stay active mentally. Podcasts are a great way to do this, especially if you keep them on the funnier side. Find a podcast that makes you smile and put it on during those moments of stress and frustration. It’s easy to get overwhelmed during this chaotic time, but the voices of Angela Kinsley and Jenna Fisher from The Office Ladies are bound to make you smile.

Keep your mentality positive and healthy by staying away from the news and social media as much as possible. Keep yourself informed, but set time limits and boundaries for yourself so you don’t get the feelings of despair the influx of media can often bring.

Keep your life in a routine by maintaining a regular sleep schedule. Set alarms and stick to them. Do your homework at a desk instead of your bed to make it easier to fall asleep at night. Use this time to develop healthy sleep habits that you can take into next semester.

Don’t be afraid to use this time to go out of your comfort zone and try something new. Use this time to pick up a new hobby or continue an old one. A hobby doesn’t have to be complicated, rather it could be as simple as drawing. Set some time aside to develop your interests and see what happens!

While social distancing can be scary, there is no need for despair. It is still possible to be successful and productive during this time. Simply have a plan and a routine and be ready to try something new.