By Katie Ward

The “This Week in Tower History” column will collect relevant, historical, or humorous excerpts from any past editions of The Tower’s 97-year-existence. Compiled weekly by Tower editors.

10 Years Ago – April 23, 2010

A front-page article headlined “O’Connell Bids Farewell to Catholic University”, included Rev. David O’Connell’s advice to the next university president, who would be chosen at the Board of Trustees meeting on June 8.

A Franciscan serving as the Catholic Campus Minister at Wake Forest University, Rev. Jude DeAngelo, was announced as the new university chaplain. Then-University Chaplain Rev. Robert Schlageter, known affectionately across campus as Fr. Bob, announced two weeks earlier that he would be leaving at the end of the school year.

A team of graduate students from the School of Architecture and Planning and the School of Engineering won a competition to design the solar-powered picnic table outside the Pryz.

15 Years Ago – April 22, 2005

German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was introduced earlier in the week as Benedict XVI, the 265th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church in St. Peter’s Square.

The A&E section listed several performers of the 2005 Bonnaroo festival: Widespread Panic, Anastasio, Dave Matthews Band, Modest Mouse, Bela Fleck Acoustic Trio, the Black Crowes, Jurassic 5, Joss Stone, Iron & Wine, De La Soul, and OAR.

In the Sports section, Matt Cianflone’s column included a criticism of the band wagoner” fans of the new baseball team in D.C., the Nationals. “In fact, [my roommate] told me the other day that he will now become more of a fanatic Orioles fan to buck the trend of the new W hats seen all over town,” Matt wrote..

20 Years Ago – April 28, 2000

The annual “Year in Review” article recounted how two weeks earlier the university broke ground for the new university center – included on the front page is a picture of “Eddie” Pryzbyla with a hard hat and shovel at the groundbreaking ceremony of the student union which would bear his name.

The A&E section (then called “Features”) took up ⅔ of a page to provide a scathing review of Frequency, calling it a “time warped piece of nonsense.”

25 Years Ago – April 21, 1995

The “Person of the Week” column featured Steve Brooks, a mechanical engineering doctoral candidate whose achievements included the collaboration to create Engineering 102, which was taught for the first time that semester – today, every student in the engineering school completes this course during their first semester.

The Features section included a review of Priest, which received an A-IV rating on the Catholic News Service movie classification scale.

50 Years Ago – April 24, 1970

Then-university President Dr. Clarence C. Walton was appointed chairman of the President’s Panel on Non-Public Education by President Richard Nixon.

4,000 fans attended a game between the Washington Darts and the Dallas Tornado, two soccer clubs in the North American Soccer League, at Cardinal Stadium. “The game itself failed to live up to soccer’s ‘action sport’ label as the Darts and the Tornado both failed to muster significant offensive attacks. Much of the blame went to CU’s hard bumpy field, a problem that Cardinal soccer teams have had to contend with for years now.”