Top Ten Things To Do in D.C. This Weekend

By Theresa Whitfield

Are you looking for something to do this weekend but can’t figure out exactly what? Look no further. Featured is a diverse list of events happening that will be sure to enrich your experience of D.C. this weekend. Many events will be in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, however many others are also occurring this weekend.

1. BGR!FestTM 2020 March 5-8

According to the festival’s website, BGR!FestTM is an extension of the brand Black Girls Rock! The festival will be an “empowering platform to showcase the talents, voices, vision and innovation of women of color,” boasts its website. Headliners include Lauryn Hill and Alice Smith. The festival will take place at the Kennedy Center and includes a wide variety of activities including concerts, discussions, workshops, free community events, and more.

2. DC Defenders at Audi Field March 8

DC Defenders will host this XFL game at Audi Field against the St. Louis Battlehawks. The game will air nationally on FS1, as will the team’s next game against the Dallas Renegades on March 15. Team President Erik A. Moses has previously said how excited they are to host the games “while representing the culture and values of our city.” Lower level tickets can be purchased starting at $25.

3. Washington, D.C. Travel and Adventure Show March 7-8

At this travel show, you will be able to learn about “endless vacation options,”according to the show’s webpage, and even plan your trip with a travel expert! There will also be various activities, such as virtual reality experiences and Segway rides, to partake in and many speakers to hear from. Keynote speakers include Emmy Award winning investigative reporter and producer and CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg and Patricia Shultz, Bestselling author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die and 1,00 Places to See in The USA and Canada Before You Die.

4. 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship March 7-10

Show up and cheer on your favorite collegiate east coast basketball teams at the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship starting on Saturday and continuing until Tuesday. The first game on Saturday will be the UNCW Seahawks versus the Drexel Dragons and will take place at 4 p.m. The games will be held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

5. “Bandstand” March 3-8

Composed by Richard Oberacker, Bandstand is an original musical that takes place in 1945. Check out the review of the musical which was published in this week’s Tower. Bandstand will be at the National Theatre with tickets ranging from $54-$114 on the theatre’s website.

6. “Creating Icons: How We Remember Women’s Suffrage” Opens March 6

For history lovers, this new exhibit on display in the Smithsonian Museum of American History celebrates women’s suffrage in the United States. It celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, the amendment allowing women to vote. It will invite its audience to “explore what we remember, what (and who) has been forgotten or silenced over time, and how those exclusions helped create the cracks and fissures in the movement that continue to impact women’s politics and activism,” according to the museum’s website.

7. International Women’s Day at NMWA March 8

The National Museum of Women in the Arts will host a celebration of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8 with a wide variety of events taking place. Activities include live music from local musicians, a women authors book swap, and many hands-on activities. Fourteen different vendors, including Georgetown Cupcake, Salt and Sundry, and Femme Fatale, will be featured. This will be an event you don’t want to miss during your celebration of International Women’s Day.

8. “RIOT! An International Women’s Day Comedy Event” March 8

RIOT! An International Women’s Day Comedy Event will feature a variety of musicians and comedians together in a performance that will last a total of 90 minutes with no intermission. According to its page on the Kennedy Center’s website, “RIOT! has become a national platform for female artists to embrace creative risk and emphasize their perspective in our rapidly evolving culture.” This performance will no doubt be a lighthearted way to spice up International Women’s Day.

9. Direct Current March 8-21

This two week festival at the Kennedy Center will feature contemporary American art, music, film, dance, and activism. This season’s festival will have special focus on “female creators, on works new to the District of Columbia, and on interdisciplinary creations,” according to Washington.org

10. Washington National Opera “Samson and Delilah”

“Seduction and deceit tangle in Saint-Saëns’s sensual grand opera,” according to the fiery description of the it on the Kennedy Center’s website. It runs for approximately two and a half hours, and tickets range from $45-$299.

