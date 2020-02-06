Ice Skating in Georgetown

Image courtesy of Jacqueline Jedrych

By Jacqueline Jedrych

Winter in the District is celebrated in many ways, one of the most popular being ice skating. The rink at the Washington Harbour crowds with families, couples, and friends eager to soak up the festive spirit.

Available by metro or car-sharing service, Catholic University students can get to K Street in Georgetown from campus in around half an hour. Any college student is also eligible for the College Night Skate discount every Thursday, which is $2 off admission from 5:00 – 9:00 pm with a school ID.

To enter the rink, visitors need to buy a wristband. Adult admission is $10.00, child admission is $9.00, seniors/military admission is $9.00, and there is a group discount for 10 or more people. Skates are available to rent for $6.00 and socks and gloves are available for $4.00. The rental and admissions office is clean and spacious and the employees are attentive. With a wristband and skates, visitors can spend as much time as they would like skating on the rink. The Harbour ice rink operates from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on weeknights and Sundays and until 10:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The rink opened for business on November 15, 2019 and will close on March 15, 2020, excluding special holiday hours. There are also skating lessons available either Wednesday evenings or Saturday mornings.

The Washington Harbour rink, the largest skating rink in D.C., lies adjacent to the Potomac River. As visitors walk to the water, they can see right across to the rainbow lights of the Kennedy Center reflecting on the water at night. The rink itself is surrounded by restaurants and stores, providing ample seating for anyone in a group who doesn’t enjoy skating. Additionally, the rink is octagonal, with an enclosure for the zamboni near the middle. There is enough room to skate in a full circle around it and an area where new skaters can practice their balance. The ice is smoothed roughly every hour, ensuring an easy skate.

“I thought it was a really cute activity to partake in,” said freshman Politics major Emily Martinsen. “I liked that it was outside by the harbor and it was nicer in that sense than going to an actual rink.” She expressed that she really enjoyed the beautiful surroundings and the Georgetown area in general.

Georgetown is full of other activities to round out a wintery day. Famed cupcake shop Baked & Wired also serves raved reviewed hot chocolate. The streets are lined up and down with shops and restaurants to find refuge from the cold. Highly rated restaurants like Sequoia, Tony & Joe’s Seafood Place, and Nick’s Riverside Grill line the waterfront of the Potomac River where the ice rink is located, providing a great view of both the rink and the river.

If you’re looking for a good time for groups of friends, families, or couples, then skating at the Washington Harbour Ice Rink may be just the winter activity you desire. It is inexpensive and enough fun for a whole night!