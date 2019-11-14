Musical Spotlight: Bleachers

Courtesy of @bleachersmusic on Instagram

Op-Ed by Angela Hickey



This American indie-pop band, made famous by their first single “I Wanna Get Better” in 2014, has made some serious strides in music history. Bleachers has been known for a style similar to synth music of the 1980s and 1990s, while still infusing modern techniques to give its songs a unique sound.

The lead singer, songwriter, and record producer, Jack Antonoff, has been able to lead the band through a golden age with his immense talent and songwriting prowess, receiving numerous awards for his own band and the work he’s done for other talented artists, such as Lorde and Taylor Swift.

Antonoff previously worked with popular bands, such as fun. and Steel Train as a lyricist and producer, helping to produce Fun.’s hit song “We Are Young” (2012). He originally planned for Bleachers to be a solo side project, which he never expected to develop into a powerful driving force in the music industry.

Antonoff’s talents don’t stop there, some of his accomplishments include his collaborations with artists such as Taylor Swift on her 1989 (2014) album, which managed to win Album of the Year in 2016, as well as her most recent album, Lover (2019). He also got a chance to collaborate with Lorde on her hit album, Melodrama (2017).

In my personal opinion, Bleachers’ best single is, “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” which was released in 2018. The band’s best single, along with four other Bleachers originals, was featured on the official soundtrack for the major motion picture Love, Simon, also released in 2018, giving the band a major step up and spreading their music to a wider audience.

Bleachers isn’t just a fun listen, it reveals Antonoff’s true emotions and deeper messages undertoned by catchy tracks and peppy beats. The songs are cathartic and enjoyable, giving the listener a unique experience that evokes emotions listeners didn’t even know they had. This music engages the listener’s deepest inner feelings and lets listeners know that it’s alright to feel them.

As of right now, the band is currently on tour with no statement on whether or not new music will be released soon. But the band’s immense talent and large following will make anything they produce a huge hit. So, if you want to listen to something new and enjoy synth with a modern twist and meaningful lyrics, this band is definitely for you.

