Magner House Demolished as Catholic U Continues Construction

Courtesy of Catholic University Communications

By Renee Rasmussen

Catholic University’s campus has recently been obstructed with a multitude of construction projects, the most notable being the demolishment of Magner House in Centennial Village on Monday. The demolition process is expected to take about three weeks, and in that time residents of Centennial Village should expect disruptions.

Rory Neary, a freshman living in Unanue House said that she has already noticed the disruptions in the CV community.

“There is some noise in the morning which can be annoying, but it’s kind of interesting to watch it be destroyed,” said Neary.

“I find it a little unnerving that they’re tearing down a building right next to where I live,”said Maureen Pierce a freshman who also lives in Unanue House. “I will say there is a weird noise and I don’t know if it’s related to the construction or not, but it’s a little freaky to hear late at night.”

Students gathered around Magner House all Monday to watch the building get torn down by bulldozers wall-by-wall. The building is currently torn down to a pile of rocks and bricks, ready for removal.

Debra Nauta-Rodriguez, Associate Vice President for Facilities Planning and Management, said after the demolishment of Magner House, the removal process will take place. The project is expected to be completed by December 9th, the scheduled date for the new dining hall’s ground-breaking event; however, students shouldn’t expect the new dining hall to be open to student until 2022.

“Immediately after the demolition of Magner House, the contractor will be relocating underground utility lines and performing site work for several months,” said Nauta-Rodriguez. She also explained as the work continues, there will be a more concrete schedule for students to follow.

“As the building permits are approved and the work progresses, the construction schedule will become more refined and we will be able to update the campus with a more specific timetable of activities and progress,” said Nauta-Rodriguez.

The destruction of Magner House isn’t the only construction students are walking around recently. The walkway between Pangborn and McCort Ward has been closed off the past week due to mass amounts of steam being released from the piping. The walkway was recently updated and completed early this academic year after two semesters of construction.

“I have to walk through the grass now in order to get to the Nursing-Bio building, which not only kills the grass, but causes a traffic jam near the bike rack since classes generally get out at the same time,” said Christina Brown, a sophomore civil engineering major, explaining her frustration with the closed walkway.

Nauta-Rodriguz explained that parts of the 80-year-old steam piping system still serving buildings on the west side of campus failed. Catholic University is hard at work trying to fix this problem, so the piping can last the campus through the winter. plans to abandon this system next Spring when the new hot water delivery system is complete.

Students should expect the walkway to reopen Monday November 18th, but until then should continue to watch for announcements about the status and updates to the schedule.

