Brookland’s Taste of France: Primrose

Courtesy of Bella Ramon



By Bella Ramon

Three pink ostrich feather chandeliers, wooden tables and chairs, a turquoise-painted bar, and exposed rustic bricks are just a few ways the restaurant Primrose mixes a chic design with a vintage aesthetic. These juxtaposed pieces of decor adds to the experience of their authentic cuisine, which is the result of hard work and intense zeal.



Sebastian Zuant and his wife, the co-owner and designer, Laura Winter, bore French-inspired bistro and wine bar, Primrose, through years of dedication to good food, drink, and hospitality. Located in the Brookland neighborhood at 3000 12th St NE, it is a quick mile walk from campus, which makes it perfect for all Catholic U students looking for an interesting place to dine.



Serving only brunch, happy hour, and dinner, finding the perfect time to make reservations is key. Head over for dinner Monday-Thursday between the hours of 5:30-10:00 p.m. and Friday between 5:30-11 p.m. happy hour is served weekdays 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the bar. They offer $8 wines, as well as discounts on select dishes. Brunch and dinner are served on Saturday and Sunday between 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and 5:00-9:30 p.m.



With a small, yet extremely satisfying brunch menu, anything that is ordered is sure to please the taste buds. Including classic brunch items such as a yogurt parfait, and more unconventional dishes such as Duck Liver Mousse, all items on the menu are quick to become favorites, but there is one item that is unanimously agreed upon: the butter biscuits. These biscuits alone are worth an outing to Primrose. The minute the waiter, wearing the classic Parisian, black and white striped shirt brings the plate of biscuits out, the rich smell of butter immediately fills the air. Served with butter and honey, this simple side will leave everyone wanting more.



The majority of customers enjoy spending their evenings at Primrose, enjoying a shockingly authentic menu by chef Nathan Beauchamp. His goal is to make the customers feel as if they’re in a restaurant that is located in the heart of France. Items such as Loup de mer and Moules Frites will bring the Parisian feeling straight to dinner in Brookland. Browse through their extensive drink menu with items such as white and red wine, cocktails, draft beer, and Rosé du jour.



This authentic restaurant will gladly host special events to cultivate a sense of community. The whimsical decor makes it an unforgettable spot for wedding receptions, showers, and birthday celebrations. Groups over 8 are welcome with special packages to ensure the event is spectacular.



Primrose isn’t simply an authentic French bistro with an incredible night scene, they help those in need both inside and outside of D.C. is one of the ways Primrose shows their love and dedication for the community. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, TransLaw, and the Barrie School are a few organizations that they have helped this past inaugural year.



Rated #63 on the Washingtonian’s 2018, 100 Very Best Restaurants, Primrose brings a taste of France to Brookland and continues to bring crowds from around the District. Their love for the community and good food makes this cuisine a neighborhood essential.

