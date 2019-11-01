Women’s Soccer Senior Day

By Jared Prenda



Eight Seniors were honored prior to the CUA Women’s Soccer team’s senior night against Landmark rival Moravian University on Saturday, October 26th. The Cardinals went into two overtimes before settling at 0-0 draw, bringing their record to 8-6-3 (4-1-1 Landmark). The team maintained its place as the third seed of the quickly approaching conference playoffs and extended their conference unbeaten streak to five games.

Seniors Bella Bertoncini, Mackenzie Earley, Grace Boras, Daniella Montesano, Elizabeth Johnson, Reagan Sharkey, Gabby Demarest, and Sarah Brush and their families were brought to the center of Carlini Field prior to the contest. Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s road game at first-seeded Elizabethtown University, this could be the class’ final game played at the DuFour Center.

After the festivities, The Cardinals got off to a slow start in the game, allowing the visiting Greyhounds to fire off three shots on goal in the first 10 minutes. Despite this the Cardinals eventually found their rhythm, ending the contest with a 22-8 shot advantage and junior goalkeeper made 6 saves to earn her seventh shutout of the season.

Junior midfielder Maggie Moorcones led the team with 6 shots on net, two of which resounded of the cross bar late in the second half. Neither side was able to break the stalemate during regulation nor the two 15 minute overtime periods.

The senior class has left a lasting impression upon the Cardinal’s program. Johnson led the team in goals both her sophomore and junior seasons, earning a spot on the First and Second Team All-Landmark respectively. Her career currently stands at 27 goals and 13 assists, with three of each on the season. Boras, a fellow forward, started 17-18 games her junior year and tied with Johnson as the leader in goals scored with seven to also earn a Second Team All-Landmark selection.

Earley has been a stalwart at center back for the Cards and started in 7 clean sheets in her junior year to earn a First Team All-Landmark selection. Montesano also plays on the teams back line and has not missed a game since early in her freshman season.

Each member of the class of 2020 had all been named to the Landmark Conference Academic Honor Roll, as the team boasts one of the highest GPAs of all Catholic University teams.

The final regular season game of the season at Elizabethtown will prove instrumental in the seeding of the conference playoffs next Tuesday. With a victory, Catholic could potentially decide their opponent in the semifinals. Elizabethtown and Susquehanna are each tied at a 5-1 Landmark record. If Catholic earns a road win, they will have a rematch against the Blue Jays, if not they will play against the Susquehanna River Hawks. Catholic is responsible for Susquehanna’s only conference loss this season, when CUA won 1-0 at home on October 5th.

