Muncheez’s New Dupont Location Offers Diverse Food Experience for Catholic University Students

The upstairs level of the two-level restaurant located in Dupont Circle. Courtesy of Jessica Fetrow

By Jessica Fetrow



Muncheez, a casual-dining Middle Eastern restaurant with locations in Georgetown and Tenleytown, has recently opened its third location in the heart of Dupont Circle. Founded in 2010 by Beirut-native David Nammour, the restaurant specializes in both traditional and contemporary Lebanese food and offers a wide variety of flavorful, Mediterranean-style dishes with affordable options and late-night hours.

“The location is a natural meeting spot in the middle of the city making it the perfect place for both the lunch crowd and those enjoying our food for dinner or late night to experience what authentic and friendly Lebanese hospitality looks, feels, and tastes like,” Nammour said.

Courtesy of Jessica Fetrow

The updated menu features options such as hommus, kibbe, grape leaves, baklava, build-your-own-bowls, and drinks such as mint lemonade and freshly squeezed watermelon juice.



Located directly next to The Madhatter, a favorite bar of Catholic University students, customers are welcomed into the two-level restaurant by the artistic flair of colorful interior design, and a mural based on one outside of the Saint Nicholas stairs in Beirut, Lebanon. The casual environment of the restaurant, paired with the late-night hours and hearty but small menu options, make this the ideal restaurant for late-night city dwellers and bar-goers.

The Muncheez updated menu offers a diverse range of foods spanning across several cultures. The menu features dishes such as freshly made manakeesh, a traditional Lebanese flatbread made with herbs, vegetables, and meat, as well as signature pitas and build-your-own bowls. The eat-in café consists of a selection of Lebanese street foods, and mezze, a selection of small dishes such as kibbe and grape leaves, tabbouleh, hommus, and shawarma. For those customers on the pickier side, Muncheez also offers fries, curly fries and vegetable platters in the mezze section, as well.

Beyond the savory menu items, Muncheez also offers several sweeter options, including crepes with Nutella and strawberries or sugar, butter, and cinnamon. In the mezze section is also baklava, a sweet and nutty Mediterranean pastry. Muncheez also sells freshly squeezed watermelon juice and sweet mint lemonade in addition to soda.

The storefront and mural on the stair to the second-level. Courtesy of Jessica Fetrow



The popular menu items fluctuate based on the time of day and night, said Nammour, with the signature pitas and build-your-own-bowls rising in popularity around lunch and mezze options in high demand at late-night, after-bar hours.

Muncheez is open Sunday to Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., and Friday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Muncheez Dupont Circle is located at 1317 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20036.