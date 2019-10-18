Investment Club: Teaching Students How to Build Wealth

By Renee Rasmussen



At Catholic University, the Investment Club has been revitalized. After being inactive for two years, the club is back and excited to build membership.

“The CUA Investment Club is a group that seeks to advance the knowledge of individuals so that they have the confidence to build their own personal wealth after graduation,” as described by members of the Executive Board (Vince Lundy, Thomas Thorp, Ryan Delaney, Jack Murray Fernando Guerrero).

This club is focused on teaching Catholic’s students how to invest in stocks and gain wealth in order for students to become “financially literate.” Although it is tailored to business ideas, this club is not exclusive to business majors.

“During our presentation, we provide a basic overview and explanation of the topic for those who might not have had any exposure to these topics. But for those who are more knowledgeable on the topic, we also provide a more in-depth discussion,” said the Executive Board.

This means that while the Investment Club gives business majors the opportunity to practice the lessons they learn outside of the classroom, it also gives non-business majors the “opportunity to get the ‘big picture’ of investing in stocks without having to take business courses,” said the Executive Board.

During meetings, the Investment Club hosts lectures on a particular topic such as stock market or stock analysis, and then opens up the rest of the meeting to talk about the club’s stock market game on Investopedia, the Bloomberg Terminals, or finance classes at the Busch School. “The goal of these events is to educate and to learn from each other about investing in stocks,” said the Executive board.

The online stock market game “allows members to practice investing strategies without the risk of losing real money,” explained Executive Board. Overall the Investment Club wants its members to build confidence when it comes to building personal wealth. This club sees hand on experience with the stock market as the best way to achieve these goals.

“The CUA Investment Club is a great chance to learn about stocks in a fun, relaxing, and interactive setting,” the Executive Board commented.

“No more boring classes or concepts in textbooks that make no sense. Just easy, straight-forward discussions on how you can build your personal wealth and become financially literate before you graduate from college,”the Executive Board said.

While the Investment Club currently has no events planned, they would like to remind students interested to check the Nest for future events, as well as for information on how to join the stock market game. After being an inactive club “the current team wants to continually have events throughout this academic year to build membership and excitement about the club,” the Executive Board said.

