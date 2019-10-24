Exploring the Luxurious CityCenter



By Isabella Ramon

CityCenter is one of the many lively areas in D.C. and often a must-see attraction for visitors. It is a luxury apartment, retail, and restaurant space that covers five blocks of the downtown area, which is situated between 9th and 11th Streets NW and New York Ave NW. Because it is in the heart of the District, getting to this area is extremely accessible. CityCenter is only a few blocks from both the Gallery Place and Metro Center stops on the red line.

Being the face of CityCenter, Palmer Alley and The Plaza are always decorated according to the seasons. From colorful beach balls to twinkling snowflakes, the decorated areas are a surprisingly beautiful sight to see. Not only is it a great area for a photo op, but there are a number of sponsored free events throughout the year such as outdoor exercise classes, concerts, ballets, and a tree lighting ceremony during Christmas. This fall season the area is decorated with charming fall leaves.

Whether visitors visit the area to shop in style or simply window shop there are several options with the thirty five stores in the area such as Gucci, Kate Spade, and Louis Vuitton.

For anyone who is interested in original historical books, flags, and autographs, The Great Republican is hosting their first-ever online live auction where guests will have the opportunity to bid on items in the store in real-time. The auction will be live starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th. The entire area is lined with stores that are sure to please.

Visitors can also enjoy the tastes of CityCenter by visiting one of the many eateries and dessert shops around the area. With rooftop bars like Estuary, an American Asian cuisine such as Momofuku, and gelato and coffee shops like Dolcezza, there are plenty of places to choose from.

To steps away from the luxury shops and restaurants, at lunchtime on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. guests can enjoy FRESHFARM’s Farmers Market until October 29. Fresh fruit, cured meat, baked goods, and fresh-cut flowers are only a small portion of what is to offer at this pop-up shop that is located in The Park, on the corner of 10th & I Streets, NW. This is a great way to support local farmers and enjoy the luxury of fresh farm-raised food.

Additionally, in honor of launching their “Find Your Joy” campaign, CityCenter is hosting a photo contest until Friday, November 8. For a chance to win a $500 VISA gift card, they are inviting guests to snap a photo of how joy is found at CityCenter and posting it to Instagram with the hashtag #FindYourJoyDC. The entries can include dining at one of the nearby restaurants, strolling through Palmer Alley, or lounging in The Plaza.

Overall, there are plenty of opportunities to shop, explore, eat, and take photos around the area. CityCenter is a one-stop shop in the heart of the District that continues to bring crowds and entertain D.C locals and tourists.

