A Few Words from the Class of 2019

By Theresa Whitfield

As the academic school year winds down, graduation season is just beginning. For the class of 2019, this will be their final memory of their time at Catholic U. Before they leave however, some of them shared their favorite memories from over the years and their plans for after graduation.



“Graduating is such a bittersweet feeling. Catholic U has really become my home over the last four years, so it’s definitely not easy to leave. However, I have made incredible friends throughout the years. My favorite memories are all of the nights spent with my friends either late-night studying or going on spontaneous adventures. After graduation, I will be working at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Tysons Corner as an associate auditor.” -Justin Smith



“My feelings toward graduating are Complicated. I don’t want to leave, but I know I’m ready. Even though I’m moving on from a lot of great experiences, I know there will be so many more in the future. Fortunately, I will always be able to keep my friendships and treasure my memories here. My favorite memory is the time I was on a student panel for the honors program and the other speakers happened to have been in my LC. It was so great to be with my best friends and catch up with a few people I hadn’t seen in a while. We got to reminisce about freshman year and everything that’s happened since.” -Emma Pederson



“I think like many other graduating seniors the idea of graduation is bittersweet. It’s definitely exciting to be graduating, but it’s also sad to know that this chapter is coming to an end. My favorite CUA memory would have to be sitting at the CV fountain with my friends. I only lived in CV as a freshman, but I’ve gone back to sit around the fountain with my friends each year since, regardless of where we were all living. As for my plans for after graduation, I will be taking the next year to prepare for and apply to law school.” -Kira Kelly



“These past five years have gone by so fast. It feels like it was yesterday that I was moving into CV for Freshman Orientation. It’s a bittersweet feeling to graduate because I will miss Catholic U and all the people (and Habitat for Humanity), but I am excited to start the next chapter in my life. After graduation, I will be working as a Project Engineer for PCC Construction Components in Gaithersburg, MD.” -Christopher Caruso



“It’s bitter sweet. On one hand, you recognize the work you have done and feel accomplished now that it’s over. But on the other hand, it feels like the years have zipped by, and you will soon miss the routines you have grown to love. My favorite CUA memory would have to be competing at the Landmark Conference Championships. I love my teams and every time that we competed. The cheering, the racing, and the camaraderie made it a time I can not forget. I am intending to attend law school after graduation.” -Kevin Budd