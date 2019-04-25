Top 10 Things to Do in DC this Weekend

By Jessica Fetrow



Here are a list of things to do around D.C. during the last weekend of the Spring 2019 semester before preparation for final exams begin!



Stand Against Racism Rally



The Stand Against Racism Rally is being held this weekend on Saturday, April 27, 2019 starting at 10 am until 1 pm at Freedom Plaza on 1455 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Attend this free event to #StandAgainstRacism at this year’s rally and join YWCA National Capital Area, “as we raise our voices to denounce the structural and institutional racism that hurts our communities each and every day.” More information available at standagainstracism.org.



Living Earth Festival



The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is kicking off this year’s annual Living Earth Festival on Friday, April 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. This year’s festival, themed “Farm to Table: Sustaining Our Future Through Indigenous Knowledge,” “highlights multiple perspectives on Indigenous contributions to sustainable farming by exploring trends, innovations and sustainability in Native communities.” Admission is free. More information available at culturecapital.com.



Walk to End Epilepsy



The Walk to End Epilepsy has already raised $727,791 as of Wednesday, April 24 in an effort to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy. The walk will be held on Saturday, April 27 on the National Mall and can be reached through the Smithsonian National Mall metro station. Registration for the event is $50. For more information, visit the Walk to End Epilepsy website.



Hot in Herre: 2000s Dance Party



The Hot in Herre: 2000s Dance Party is being held at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on Saturday April 27, at 9 pm. Come out to the 9:30 Club to dance along to 2000s music live from DJs! Tickets are available online.



Arbor Day Festival



DC’s first annual Arbor Day Festival is being held at Oxon Run Park on Saturday, April 27 from 1 pm to 3 pm. According to the Arbor Day Festival website, “this is an all ages event where you can enjoy trees through nature walks and bike rides, tree climbing, explore DC’s largest city park, and relax in the shade with live music and food.” Admission is free. For more information, visit their Eventbrite page.



DC Margarita March



DC’s seventh annual Margarita March is being held on Saturday, April 27 from 12 pm to 3 pm. The Margarita March will feature a variety of margaritas and foods, and will take place at several different locations throughout D.C.. Passes are available online for $65. (Must be over 21 to participate). For more information, visit their Eventbrite page.

Padres versus Nationals



The San Diego Padres are playing the Nationals on Saturday, April 27 at 4:05 pm at Nationals Park. Tickets are available online.



2019 Smithsonian Craft Show



The 37th Annual Smithsonian Craft Show will be held throughout the weekend at the Smithsonian National Building Museum. The craft show will feature and sell art from over 120 artists, displaying paintings, basketry, ceramics, furniture, glass, and jewelry. Admission is $20 at the door to the museum. The Museum hours and more information about the event are available online.

GSA Happy Hour at Murphy’s



The Graduate Students Association is hosting a Happy Hour at Murphy’s Grill on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 5 pm. Enjoy a meal of nachos and chicken wings provided by the GSA, and the first 40 students over 21 to attend will get their first drinks free! Please RSVP to GSA at cuagsaevents@gmail.com. Feel free to check out their post on The Nest for more information!



Friday Nights with the House



This week’s Friday Nights with the House event is a school sponsored trip to see Avengers: Endgame. Campus Ministry has rented out two theaters in Silver Spring, and is selling tickets for $5 in the Pryz April 23-26. Tickets will be gone fast, so be sure to get them now!