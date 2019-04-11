Billie Eilish Releases Critically Acclaimed Debut Album

By Duane Paul Murphy

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, Billie Eilish is a bright and independent-spirited star on the rise with her debut album released on March 29th, 2019 called When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish’s older brother, Finneas O’Connell, was the album’s producer. With his help, Eilish’s teenage angst tracks went on to receive positive reviews from major music critics from all over. Her album has ascended to the number-one spot in nine countries worldwide as well as the number-one spot on Billboard 200 in America. With her electro-dance pop and hip-hop inspirations, listeners can hear similarities between Eilish and artists like Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and Troye Sivan. The entire mood and theme of the album reflects the modern conditions of contemporary youth born at or after the dawn of the new millennium.

While all of the songs are great tunes for the modern condition, three singles stand out especially in the global top ten, twenty, and one hundred music charts. With a great use of bass and kick drum, “Bad Guy” is an astonishing reflection on what it means to be a non-traditional woman. A living embodiment of melancholy and mortal existentialism, the track “Bury a Friend” is almost reminiscent of the attitudes of the emo scene from the previous decade. One of the most controversial tracks, “Wish You Were Gay,”, is a nice partial ballad-like tune that observes the struggle for interpersonal love and relationships in the era of open sexual fluidity and digital mobile dating.Overall, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is one of the most talented, well put together records that has come out this year . Eillish is the voice and skill set needed in pop music right now. Let the cool kids like Eilish and others such as Lorde, Chloe X Halle, SZA, and Troye Sivan become the future of pop music. Eilish is a rising force in the pop music industry and a force to be reckoned with.