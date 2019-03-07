Women’s Month: Why 2019 Is So Important for Women

By Katherine Kaderabek

March is Women’s History Month and to kick it all off, Catholic University students rallied to support the Office of Campus Activities’ (OCA) food truck event on March 4th in McMahon Circle. The food trucks included Captain Cookie, Swizzler, and Big Cheese, three D.C.-based companies.

Several other organizations are actively promoting Women’s Month such as the Women of CUA. Though this is only its second year in existence at CUA, the club is very active in hosting monthly meetings and coffee talks.

For March, the Women of CUA will be hosting the Women’s Gala, which will take place in Heritage Hall on March 22nd, from 6-8pm. The Gala is thrown in honor of the extraordinary female faculty at CUA, commending their accomplishments and achievements that often go unrecognized. All members of the community are invited to attend to commemorate their colleagues. The Gala will provide food, music, and raffle baskets in which the proceeds will be donated to St. Ann’s Charity for the benefit of the D.C. community.

There will also be a WHM Wellness Event to promote Women’s Self Care as well as a Honor An Awesome Woman Celebration on Wednesday March 27th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The set theme for women’s history this month is “Because of Her,” inspired by the women of past and present who have worked towards a brighter future for all people. The event staff gave out free drink cozies and chapstick with the theme phrase stamped on them to remind all attendees of the impact women have on society.

To mark the centennial year of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, several organizations in D.C. are hosting events or exhibits to commemorate this monumental year.

This year, there are more women within the government than ever before and a record number of diverse women serving in the House of Representatives.

However, empires of successful women date back thousands of years. Women serving in government is not a new occurrence; the National Geographic Museum has decided to pay tribute to these women with their new exhibit, “Queens of Egypt.”

This exhibit is perfect for fans of Egyptian history and mythology, as it details the lives and legends of queens of past such as Cleopatra and Nefertiti. One of the best preserved tombs in the Valley of Queens will be on display during this time.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts is also open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. all seven days of the week, and is currently featuring exhibits of Ambreen Butt and the New York Ave Sculpture Project. Both exhibits cost $10 to enter.

The Air and Space Museum is also honoring a famous female role model in their “Pioneers of Flight Gallery.” This gallery exemplifies the boundary-breaking achievements of Amelia Earhart and is even displaying the plane she flew across the Atlantic Ocean for a limited time.

There will also be a Women’s History Celebration at the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum on March 29th. The event is geared towards families and will include crafts and activities that highlight the important role of women in American history.

D.C. programs are also partnering with “A Tour of Her Own” which offers catered walking tours that highlight the impact of women on the city. These tours include: the Wild Women of Georgetown, the Women Buried at Arlington National Cemetery, the Women of Capitol Hill, and First Ladies. Tours can be booked by visiting the DC by Foot website.





