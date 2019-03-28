How to Get a Better Night’s Sleep

By Kat Kaderabek



Sleep is necessary to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and for those with chaotic schedules, especially college students, sleep can be unprioritized. Sleep regulates blood sugar levels, builds the immune system, decreases stress, and allows the body to recuperate after a day’s activities. However, many people do not get enough sleep as they should.

Sleep Health Foundation reports that the average twenty-year old should receive seven to nine hours of sleep every night in order to be healthy and well-rested. Harvard’s Medical Research program concluded that 40% of college students felt rested no more than two days per week. Sleep is vital, and getting to sleep quicker can be accomplished through any of the following steps.