10 Ways to Stay Hydrated

By Theresa Whitfield and Noelia Veras
Trying to juggle school work, extracurriculars, and internships while maintaining a social life can be hard for college students. With all of these things happening all at once, it is easy to forget to take care of the most important thing: your health. Here are a few ways to stay hydrated and keep your energy levels high for your busy college schedule.
- Set a goal amount for each day and stick to it. The suggested daily intake is eight 8-ounce glasses, according to health experts.
- Set an alarm to drink water. This is an easy step to do, and you will feel accomplished for having done so. You can add this alarm to your phone to stay mindful of your daily intake of water.
- Use a water-reminder app like Plant Nanny. One of the most popular apps for tracking daily water intake, Plant Nanny has the user help their virtual plants grow by logging their water intake– the more water you drink, the more your plant thrives! The simply-yet-aesthetically-pleasing designed app is free to purchase on the App Store.
- Purchase a Brita filter for your room. This is one of the best ways to increase your water intake instead of searching for water fountains, not nearly as convenient as your own personal filter.
- Keep a water bottle nearby while you study. You will become thirstier than you realize and this is a great way to stay energized while studying for exams.
- Buy a fancy water bottle. You will want to show it off your new purchase to everyone, and you will also feel obligated to use it based on the investment you made. You can also drink out of a water bottle with a straw, which is an easy way to de-stress the body and brain, according to Sensory Intelligence.
- Infuse your water with fruit/ flavoring. This tip is great if you do not enjoy the taste of water. You can experiment with all kinds of fruits and various flavorings to tailor your water to your liking. There are also health benefits to adding fruit. For example, grapefruits help rid your body of certain toxins and wastes, and mint leaves and ginger root both help with stomach issues and digestion.
- Carry a water bottle in your backpack. You can drink as much of it as you want, at your convenience. You will be more likely to drink when your water bottle is easily and readily accessible, and you’ll be able to save money (and the environment) by buying less plastic water bottles.
- Drink right when you wake up and before you go to bed. This will help you to start off the day already hydrated and end your day on a healthy note. Drinking water is also known to help your skin, and drinking a glass before bed will keep you hydrated throughout the night.
- Snack on salty food. By snacking on healthy, salty foods such as nuts, popcorn, or crackers, your body will naturally get thirsty faster and make you crave water.