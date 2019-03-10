10 Things To Do in DC This Weekend

By Jessica Fetrow

Now that Spring Break is in the past, Catholic University students must find other ways to entertain themselves. Luckily, as the official spring season is ushered in, Washington, D.C. offers no shortcomings of adventures for its residents and visitors. Here are some of the top things to do this weekend in the Nation’s Capital.

Courtesy of www.smitsonianmag.com



Cherry Blossom Season– Cherry blossom season has officially begun! While peak season is expected to be between the dates of April 1st and 5th, according to the Washington Post, festivities in Washington, D.C. range from March 20th to April 14th.

Courtesy of https://washington.org

The Pulse Exhibition at the Hirshhorn– From now until April 28th, the Pulse exhibition will be showing at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Pulse, created by Mexican artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, is a three-installation exhibition that combines both art and technology to exhibit a pulse as more than just a pulse. Visit the “Pulse Tank” to see your own pulse as ripples in a pool of water, or visit the “Pulse Room” to see the waves of your pulse across an array of lightbulbs in a dark room. Admission is free. Hours are from 10:30am- 5pm daily.

Courtesy of www.washington.org

The Cherry Blossom Pop-Up Bar– From now until April 21st, visit Shaw at 1843 7th St. NW, to get your fill of floral alcoholic beverages in time for cherry blossom season if you are of age. The drink menu features the Honeydew, Honey See, made of sake, vermouth, fermented sake syrup, cucumber, honeydew, and absinthe. The menu also includes the Once and Floral drink, made of gin, peach, lemon, orange flower water, egg white, and matcha. Hours are from 5 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. Sunday- Thursday, 5 p.m.- 1:30 a.m. Friday- Saturday.

Courtesy of www.bleacherreport.com

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat– The Washington Wizards are playing the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 23rd at 7 p.m. at the Capital One Arena. Metro access from the Red Line at Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro stop. Tickets are available online.

Courtesy of nhl.com

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals– The Philadelphia Flyers are playing the Washington Capitals on Sunday, March 24th at 12:30 p.m. and is available by the Metro on the Red Line at the Gallery Place-Chinatown stop. Tickets are available online.

Courtesy of washington.org



Drawing at the National Gallery of Art– A group of individuals have organized a meet-up at the National Gallery of Art on Sunday, March 24th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to sketch various pieces of art in the gallery. Participants will meet in the rotunda of the West Building by the Mercury Sculpture. Find more details at the link: https://www.meetup.com/drawingindc/events/259743303/

Courtesy of fords.com

Into the Woods at Ford’s Theater– Into the Woods, a popular musical with songs written by Stephen Sondheim is playing at Ford’s Theater on Saturday March 23rd at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Stubhub and Ticketcity.com

Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Cherry Blossom Celebration– The Smithsonian American Art Museum is celebrating the Cherry Blossom season alongside Japanese culture on Saturday, March 23rd from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by for Japanese music and dance performances and cherry blossom themed crafts.

Live Tarantula Feedings at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History– For those who enjoy creepy crawlers, stop by the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History to watch live Tarantula feedings. Live Tarantula feedings will be shown on Saturday, March 23rd 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.. Admission is free.

Friday Nights with The House- Come to the House at 7 p.m. on Friday for “XTREME Capture the Flag,” a campus-wide event, featuring the Men of the House!

