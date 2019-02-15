Who Needs A Boyfriend When You Can Build A Bae!

Courtesy of nest.cua.edu

By Caroline Carr

Program Board hosted the “Build-A-Bae” event on Thursday, February 14 from 8pm-10pm in the Pryzbyla Great Rooms. This popular event takes place every year and this year, it took place on Valentines Day. They encourage all students, whether they have a “bae” or not, to come and make an adorable stuffed animal. The event was hosted this year by Madison Ambler, a sophmore management major.



“The event is so popular that one of animals ran out in 13 min and we had 350 animals! I think that the event is so popular because everyone needs someone to cuddle up to on Valentines Day” said Ambler. “We don’t always have the event on Valentines Day but I am really glad that it worked out this year and that so many people came out on Valentines”



The event is centered around a fun activity where students can pick a cloth animal and stuff it in order to bring their own bae to life. Each student could create their own “Build-A-Bae” animal, similar to the company Build-A-Bear. However, while the company Build-A-Bear usually costs around $15-25 to make a stuffed animal, this event allows students to make a furry friend for free! There were also many different animals students could choose from such as the duck and the monkey.



“I have been to this event before and my favorite part is leaving with my own cute creation,” said Katheryn Wethli, a junior music major. “Last year I waited an hour for the event and named my bear ily which means I love you”.



At the event, there was many Valentines day treats, making the process of creating an animal an even more enjoyable experience! Program Board advertised that there would be fun Valentines Day treats and with District Donuts catering they did not disappoint. Some of the highlights of the event included a banner that students could write what they are grateful for. The banner is going to be displayed in the Pryzbyla Center to emphasize what is truly important about the holiday. Additionally, students could express their gratitude for their Valentines by constructing a personalized card. The Student Philanthropy Council had a table at the event where students could make a card for their Valentine and give it to them on this love-filled holiday.

