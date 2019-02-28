Tragedy in Aurora

By The Tower Staff

Trevor Wehner walked into his first day at an internship Henry Pratt Co. plant in Aurora, Illinois. Wehner was born in Aurora and raised in Sheridan, a small community in which he was actively involved. He was a senior at Northern Illinois University and was pursuing his degree in human resource management. He planned on graduating in May and pursuing a career in human resources, which he was gaining experience in at his internship. He enjoyed video games, and had an affinity for sports, especially baseball.

“He had a smile that would light up the room, and always had a silly joke or comment to say,” according to his obituary. “He was fun-loving and made friends with everyone young and old.“

Trevor Wehner was well known and well loved by everyone. He had a huge impact in his small community and was preparing for a bright future in the working force.

On February 15, Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. during his termination meeting.

The senseless killing of five individuals, including a college student, is hard to take in, especially after the passing of multiple Catholic University students within the last semester. In the face of devastation and the loss of loved ones, our identity as a community is tested. Our reaction to suffering defines who we are. As we mourn the loss of two of our own undergraduate students, we know how hard it is to recover after such devastation. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Wehner’s family and friends and the entire NIU community.