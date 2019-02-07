Top Eight Things to Do This Valentine’s Day

By Kat Kaderabek
Want to spice up your Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day) with that special someone or your best friends? Here are a few suggestions to celebrate this season of love – that are not dinner and a movie
1.Disney on Ice Worlds of Enchantment is coming to Capital One Arena this Valentine’s Day weekend. For fans of Disney, this is the perfect opportunity to scream your heart out to the beloved lyrics from movies such as Moana, Coco, Aladdin, and more. Tickets are starting as low as $25.
2. All Valentine’s Day week and weekend, several painting parties are popping up around the D.C. area. Get a group together and book a painting session with the code
3. Ice skate in the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden. Whether you are as graceful as a ballerina or as clumsy as a clown, ice skating is sure to be a fun time with friends by your side. The rink is open from
4. It would not be Valentine’s Day without some form of chocolate involved. The DC Metro Chocolate Tour offers a tour of Georgetown and several samplings of chocolate sweetness. But hurry quick! Tours must be booked in advance.
5. Need an escape from all that mushy gushy stuff? Well, you can literally escape…the room, of course. The DC Escape the Room organization offers three unique escape rooms where you and your friends race against the clock to solve complicated clues in order to win. Tickets start at $30.
6. Maybe your Valentine’s Day weekend could do without social media’s negative distractions. If only there was a way you could go back in time to the golden days without internet pressure. Now there is! George Washington’s Birthnight Banquet and Ball
7. If you’re looking to stretch out your Valentine’s weekend as long as possible, singer Michael Buble will be taking the stage at Capital One Arena on February 19th at
8. The goofiest of friends always turn any outing into a circus. This Valentine’s Day, why not actually go to the circus? The Big Apple Circus will be showing Valentine’s Day weekend at the National Harbor. Ticket prices start at $20.