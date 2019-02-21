Students Flock to Catholic U for Cardinal Preview Day

By Robbie Cruz

Nearly 2,000 high school seniors and families visited the Catholic University of America for Cardinal Preview Day on Saturday, February 16th. Catholic University invites early decision, and action students to attend campus on Cardinal Preview Day. This event is an opportunity for students who are apart of the class of 2023 to meet each other and to meet some of the current students at Catholic University.

Families began to arrive at 8:45 a.m. at Heritage Hall and were welcomed at registration with breakfast. The families mingled with each other and they met student volunteers who give tours of the campus to prospective students, called Cardinal Ambassadors.

According to freshman Cardinal Ambassador, Fernando Cordova, the visitors seemed enthusiastic about potentially attending Catholic University next fall.

“They seemed super excited about being at CUA, and I had the opportunity of meeting many families when I was holding the showroom door open,” Cordova said.

After the students were welcomed by ambassadors, they were given tours of the campus and were welcomed by President Garvey in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

After the students listened to President Garvey’s speech, they left the Basilica and went to their conventional school. Students toured the different buildings around campus that are associated with their intended area of study. Students were welcomed by teachers and faculty of their department upon entering the building. Once the students met teachers and learned more about their major, they got lunch at Heritage Hall and the Pryzbyla Food Court

From 1:30 p.m. until 4:15 p.m., students attended breakout sessions where they could explore different extracurricular options on campus. Campus Ministry, Residence Life, Pre-Law, and Health, and Academic and Student Affairs Leadership were all introduced to prospective students.

Once students finished their final breakout session, they were welcomed to “Afternoon on the Town”. This event featured trips to the U.S. Capitol, Union Station, the National Portrait Gallery, and a Monument Bus Tour.

Cardinal Ambassador Sam McGrath helped lead the tour of Union Station and claims it was her favorite part of the day.

“We got to show [the students] around, and they had the opportunity to explore D.C. for the first time,” McGrath said. “They were so excited, and it was great to be able to help with the event.”

McGrath also said that a large number of ambassadors showed up to help out, and the day could not have been done without their help.

Multiple Cardinal Ambassadors expected 1,800 people to attend. However, this year’s Cardinal Preview Day attracted more families than expected. A majority of the students who attended were either committed to coming to Catholic University next year or strongly considering it.

A high school senior from Frederick, Maryland, Darby Drake, has already committed to coming to Catholic this upcoming fall. Drake plans on studying Biochemistry and said that she has loved the campus so far.

“My favorite thing about CUA is the community and opportunities here,” said Drake. “Everyone is very welcoming, and supportful even after meeting them for the first time.”

Drake claims that moving on will be a challenge at first, but she is not worried about the struggles, because everyone on campus is welcoming to new students.

“I am not nervous, but I know I will struggle with time-management, especially with the courses my major requires. However, I think people will help me out, and I will be happy here,” said Drake.

Fernando Cordova says he knows that people will face struggles especially as Freshman going away for the first time.

“I faced struggles when I first came to Catholic, however, I can recommend people to not step outside their comfort zone,” said Cordova. “Be thankful for the group of friends you have every day, but branch out and try new stuff.” Overall, Catholic University students, ambassadors, and staff all feel that it was a successful day. Some Cardinal Ambassadors reflect on the impact that they unknowingly have on new students by providing a positive experience on Catholic University’s campus.

