Student Philanthropy Council Gives Back to CUA

Courtesy of Thomas Holmes

By Thomas Holmes

The Student Philanthropy Council is hosting its annual week dedicated to showing appreciation for Catholic University.

This is the second year in a row that Student Philanthropy Council has hosted its Philanthropy Week. As part of 2019 Philanthropy Week, the student organization tabled in the Pryzbyla Center on Monday allowing students the opportunity to write letters to thank Pryz workers, while on Tuesday they handed out free coffee and donuts to students. The Student Philanthropy Council co-hosted an Alumnifire Networking Night, allowing students and alumni to connect and learn how to use the Alumnifire networking platform.

SPC will co-host the annual Build-a-Bae event today at 8:00 pm in the Pryz great rooms. Students will be able to create and take home their own stuffed animal for Valentine’s Day. The week of appreciation will wrap up Friday evening with a trivia night at Murphy’s.

“The goal of the week is to give back to the community a whole,” said sophomore Kevin Fanning.

Student Philanthropy Council was formed two years ago. According to the organization’s page on the Nest, SPC was formed with the purpose to “foster a lasting awareness of and appreciation for philanthropy at Catholic University through donor interaction, student involvement, and alumni outreach.” SPC creates a sense of community between the students, faculty, and alumni by hosting events focused on giving back to the community.

“SPC, while run by students, is technically considered a department initiative of The Fund for Catholic University which falls under the Division of University Advancement and is supervised by professional staff, ”said Owen Salyers, the president of SPC.

Part of the mission of SPC is to raise awareness for the importance of student and alumni involvement. One of the responsibilities that the club has is managing the Senior Class Gift Campaign. The Senior Gift is an ask for the senior class to be engaged in their final year at CUA and early on as alumni. Seniors have the chance to make donations to any part of campus they felt impacted them the most. Seniors that do make donations to the University are inducted into the Red Feather Society, which honors students and young alumni that make contributions to the school.

Student and alumni involvement also attributes to national college ranking. “Alumni Giving” is listed as one of the measures of quality that US News looks for when ranking universities. SPC aims to increase the alumni involvement by getting students in the habit of donating before they even graduate.