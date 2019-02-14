Rep. John Dingell, Longest Serving Member of Congress in History, Dies

Courtesy of PBS

By Alex Santana

Former U.S. Representative John D. Dingell Jr., (D-MI) the longest serving member of Congress in American history, died on February 7th at the age of 92. Dingell passed away from prostate cancer with his wife of almost forty years, Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI), at his side. Debbie Dingell succeeded her husband in 2015 after more than 59 years in the House of Representatives beginning in 1955. President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ordered the flags at the White House and the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in his honor. Besides his wife, Dingell is survived by his four children and several grandchildren.

Of the more than 12,300 men and women who have been elected to the House and Senate in American history, John Dingell Jr. served for more years than any other and was re-elected 29 times. He was sworn in as a freshman member by the legendary Democratic Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas and left Congress in 2015 after serving as Dean of the House for 20 years. Dingell served under eleven speakers of the House and eleven presidents, from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama.

“Congressman Dingell was a larger-than-life figure in Congress,” stated Catholic University’s Ordinary Professor of Politics, Matthew Green. “He epitomized an era when chairmen ruled their committees with an iron fist and emphasized legislating over public posturing.”

Dingell held tremendous power as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 1981-1995. He also served as chairman from 2007-2009 and was the committee’s ranking member in between his service as chairman. Regarding the committee and its large jurisdiction, Dingell famously said “if it moves, it’s Energy, if it doesn’t, it’s Commerce.”

A liberal democrat, Dingell fought for many pieces of legislation dealing with health care and the environment during his time in office. In one way or another he was involved in the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the Patient’s Bill of Rights, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the Endangered Species Act, the 1990 Clean Air Act, and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Catholic University’s Associate Professor of Politics, Phillip G. Henderson, actually met Dingell in 1981 at the University of Michigan. “Michigan was privileged to have John Dingell as a representative for 59 years” said Henderson. “He was one of the old-school, powerhouse leaders of Congress.”

Born on July 8, 1926 in Colorado Springs, Colorado as the grandson of Polish immigrants, Dingell eventually grew up in Michigan and later attended Washington, D.C. Catholic institutions including Georgetown Preparatory School, Georgetown University, and Georgetown University Law Center. Dingell’s first experience with Congress was as a House page. That opportunity allowed him to be in the House chamber on December 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Dingell watched President Franklin D. Roosevelt deliver his iconic infamy speech and ask the Congress to declare war on Japan. Dingell went on to serve in World War II. In 1955, Dingell was elected to represent the 15th Congressional district of Michigan after his father, Democratic Representative John D. Dingell Sr., died in office after serving for 22 years as a supporter of Roosevelt and his New Deal.

Since his father and wife served before and after him, a Dingell has served in the Michigan House seat for almost 86 consecutive years, unlike any other family in congressional history. A funeral service in Dearborn, MI was held on Tuesday where former Vice President Joe Biden spoke and Dingell’s Washington, D.C. funeral mass will be held on Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Former President Bill Clinton, former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) are planned to speak at the funeral. Dingell will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery.

After Republicans took control of the House in the 1994 midterm elections during Bill Clinton’s presidency, Professor Green states that Dingell “lectured Democrats on how they needed to forget trying to legislate because they were in the minority now.” “He was the only one in the room old enough to remember the last time Democrats were in the minority, yet unlike most of his peers, he still had the will to fight the other party” he added.

As a result of his service of over half a century to the nation, President Barack Obama awarded Dingell the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Debbie Dingell recently wrote on Facebook that she “was so blessed to have this incredible love affair for so many years. I thought we would have more time.” Mrs. Dingell also said that her husband had spoken with former presidents Clinton and George W. Bush by telephone in his last hours.

“Even those few who may have disliked John Dingell respected him” stated Dr. Henderson. “His policy expertise, hard work, and tremendous knowledge of the legislative process made him one of the greats of modern congressional history.”

In a Washington Post article with a series of reflections that he dictated to his wife on the day of his death, Dingell stated “In democratic government, elected officials do not have power. They hold power — in trust for the people who elected them. If they misuse or abuse that public trust, it is quite properly revoked (the quicker the better).” He added, “I never forgot the people who gave me the privilege of representing them. It was a lesson learned at home from my father and mother, and one I have tried to impart to the people I’ve served with and employed over the years.”

Dingell ended his reflections by stating “As I prepare to leave this all behind, I now leave you in control of the greatest nation of mankind and pray God gives you the wisdom to understand the responsibility you hold in your hands. May God bless you all and may God bless America.”

