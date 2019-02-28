Jonas is BACK

Courtesy of cosmopolitan.com

By Kat Kaderabek

While it is not the year 3000, the Jonas Brothers are rumored to be making a return to the music industry.

It has been over a year since the Jonas Brothers account was reactivated on Instagram (@jonasbrothers). The last post on the account dates back to 2013, when the band decided to take a step back to focus on their families.

Since then, the three brothers have been very busy. Kevin Jonas now has two daughters, Alena and Valentina, born during the five-year gap. Joe Jonas joined a new band, DNCE, best known for their 2015 hit “Cake by the Ocean.” The youngest of the band, Nick Jonas, recently married Hollywood actress and TV star Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, several articles have popped up about a reunion tour entitled: JONAS. The supposition then snow-balled and #JONAS started trending on Twitter.

Nick Jonas previously denied thoughts of a reunion, telling Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Grammy’s that there was nothing planned yet, “but never say never — you never know what’s going to happen.”

People magazine was the first to release news of a possible reunion tour; however, there is little to back it up besides an unnamed “source.” Still, the escalation of a possible tour swept through the internet.

The rumor is so strong, event websites such as Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats already have listings and possible ticket prices for a reunion concert. With major websites picking up the story, one can only hope that there is a sliver of truth to the gossip.

Idolator, a celebrity tell-all website, reasoned with the timing of this possible reunion, saying, “a Jonas Brothers reunion would trigger a wave of nostalgia and publicity that could only help the individual endeavors [of Nick and Joe Jonas].”

The Sun supposedly discussed with a music insider who detailed, “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.”

Cosmopolitan agrees with the theory, also highlighting Nick Jonas’s recent post, a throwback picture with his own wax figure that was captioned “weird flex but okay….#tbt.” Could it be a sign that the old-school band is ready for more?

Nick Jonas has also liked a series of tweets referencing a reunion. Tweets include, “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth” and “I may not seem phased by the monthly rumors of a jonas brother reunion these days but you can bet i’ll be at the venue and front row 3 days before doors even open *when* it happens.”

We could just be grasping at straws here, and nothing is certain until the Jonas brothers themselves release the truth. Still, it’s time to send out your S.O.S. because 2019 will (hopefully) be the year of JONAS.

