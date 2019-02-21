Faculty Assembly Finalizes Statement on Dr. McKenna Scandal

By Catherine O’Grady

On Tuesday afternoon, the Facility Assembly met to finalize its collective statement regarding the dismissal of Dr. Stephen J. McKenna. Eighteen members of the faculty were in attendance and met in Curly Hall. “The Faculty Assembly of the Catholic University of America provides a forum for discussion and a means for concerted action,” according to the faculty assembly website. “Its aim is to bring the faculties of the various Schools of the University together for discussion and action on issues of importance and common concern to the University as a whole.”

The assembly was created in May of 2018 in response to the Academic Renewal proposal.

Dr. McKenna was dismissed from his tenured associate professor position and his role as chairman in the Department of Media and Communication Studies last December for a consensual sexual relationship with a female graduate student who was under his supervision. Catholic University’s policy forbids relationships between university employees and their inferiors, regardless of consent. This relationship had lasted four years until it was brought to the attention of the university by an anonymous source.

When McKenna was dismissed, the university released an official statement in which President John Garvey commented on McKenna’s behavior by saying, “[He] violated the standards expected of any faculty member, and also violated the University’s express prohibition of all dating and sexual relationships between faculty and employees they supervise, even if the parties believe them to be consensual.”

The university’s faculty committee has been working towards releasing a statement on the issue, especially after a statement on the dismissal by Dr. Ernest M. Zampelli, emeritus professor of economics, was published.

“However, whether someone believes the dismissal decision was appropriate punishment or not, no one who values decency can condone, in any way, the deplorable public shaming executed by the University in publishing, on its homepage, the details of the case involving Professor McKenna,” wrote Zampelli in his statement. “It is imperative that the faculty, in the strongest possible unified voice and language, condemn the University’s contemptible action and demand that the University President and Provost be held accountable.”

The statement from the Faculty Assembly will ask for three actions to be made to resolve this issue: a discussion to be held with the Academic Senate to open the issue to the opinions of faculty, the removal of the university’s statement from the website, and a formal apology to be written to McKenna.

The formal documents from the faculty committee can be expected to be released within the next few weeks.

