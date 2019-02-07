Catholic University Student Charged with Sex Abuse at Women’s March

Courtesy of cntraveler.com

By Duane Paul Murphy

A senior undergraduate student at the Catholic University of America was charged with misdemeanor assault during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. According to a January 30 article from The Washington Post, 21-year old Isabel O’Shaughnessy, class of 2019, was charged with misdemeanor sex abuse and turned herself in to the police on Wednesday, January 30. A D.C. Superior Court judge released her, pending her next court appearance on March 14. According to Metropolitan Police Department’s arrest affidavit, on January 19, O’Shaughnessy intentionally grabbed an internet personality in his private genital area while he was conducting street interviews with protest participants marching near New York Avenue and 14th Street Northwest. Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesperson, said that the incident was reported four days after the march, and the investigation took several days before prosecutors signed off on an official arrest warrant. O’Shaughnessy has declined to comment.