Catholic Hockey Takes Home Trophy

The Men’s Ice Hockey team celebrate their win against York College. Courtesy Catholic Men’s Hockey

By Neil Kavanaugh

The Catholic Men’s Ice Hockey Team won the Delaware Valley Collegiate Hockey Conference Patriot Division Championships this past Sunday, January 11 with a strong 11-5 win over York College.

“It’s been an incredible year for the team,” said senior defenseman Stephen Terenzio. “It was a great group of guys who worked hard the whole year to achieve this goal. As a senior it was incredible to see contributions by so many young players. The team is set for success for years to come and I look forward to seeing what they can do in the future”.

Freshman Travis Duchene led the team in scoring with 4 goals. Senior Vaughn Smith scored three, with Terenzio, junior Connor Cassidy, sophomore Will Tishuk, and freshman Kevyn Rigatti each notching a goal. The Cardinals outshot York 53-39, and saw solid goaltending from senior Tommy Shaw.

The Cardinals got off to a rocky start, going down 3-1 by the start of the second period. They did not let this get to their heads, and managed to turn things around, thanks to pressure in the offensive zone. Smith started the comeback with a shorthanded goal, and then the floodgates opened.

“This is a great group of guys we got here, I love every single one of them, and to be able to win a championship was one of the best feelings in the world,” said Shaw. “We had each others backs all season long, and that’s what made this team so special”.

The Cardinals scored 5 unanswered goals after that, making the score at the start of the third period 7-4 Catholic University.

“Winning this year was really awesome, we have come close in my four years here but winning it finally this year was a great accomplishment,” said senior Nolan Behringer. “Luckily this year we were able to get a great group of freshman and we should be set up for considerable success going forward”.

The Cardinals coasted to a 11-5 victory over the next twenty minutes, and then they raised their trophy in celebration, having won the division for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The team was very happy with how their season played out.