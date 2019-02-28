Brain Fuel: 6 Foods for Successful Students

Courtesy of calculators-hp.com

By Pamela Nguyen



As you live your daily life as a college student, there will constantly be lots of brainwork. With your daily classes, homework, projects and many other school activities to handle daily, not to mention your socialization activities, you will need to make sure that your brain is always active. And what better way is it to keep your body and mind fueled, but by eating some healthy and brain-boosting foods. Here are some simple but powerful brain foods that you should constantly munch on.



Dark Chocolate

If you need an excuse to get your hands on some chocolates, then this is it. Dark chocolates, most specially, if eaten in moderation, can help improve your focus and boost your energy. Moreover, it can help reduce your blood pressure and and improve the blood flow towards your brain. So if you’re looking for an excellent way to perk up before an exam, this is the best sweet thing to grab.



Whole Grains

If you are looking for food that is great for fueling both your mind and body, then foods made of whole grain are the best choice. Whole grains like quinoa, wheat, oats, barley and rye are great additions to your daily meal, because aside from supplying your body with some much-needed carbohydrates, they also are rich in fiber, which is beneficial in maintaining healthy bowel movement and lowering cholesterol.



Walnuts

Eating a handful of walnuts before an exam can be a good way of fueling up your brain. In fact, eating walnuts while studying or working on your homework can improve your brain functions and your deductive reasoning. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for lowering blood pressure and decrease inflammation. So if you are looking for a snack that you can munch on, this is a good choice.



Blueberries

Antioxidants-rich blueberries can help improve the sharpness and alertness of your brains. Whether it’s fresh or frozen, blueberries can supply you with lots of nutrients, such as vitamin C and potassium. And since it is low in calories, it’s a great snack to have and is highly recommended by doctors and nutritionists. Eating it daily can help fight heart diseases, cancer, brain damage and more.



Avocados

Being the only fruit that contains monounsaturated fats, avocados have become a favorite food staple by many nutritionists and fitness experts. In fact, eating an avocado a day is good for one’s health. They are naturally very nutritious, containing more potassium than bananas. And because they are also loaded with fiber, they are also perfect for improving your bowel movement and lowering your cholesterol.



Salmon

One of the best sources of omega-3 fatty oils, salmon is a great addition to your list of brain foods. Getting a sufficient supply of omega-3 can help improve your energy and your memory. Salmon is also a great source of protein, selenium, potassium and B vitamins. Aside from helping improve your cognitive functions and protecting your brain’s health, it may also help reduce your risk of getting heart diseases, fight off inflammations, as well as in managing your weight. Whether it’s farm-fresh or wild-caught, salmon is definitely a good addition to your diet.



With the help of these healthy brain foods, combined with enough discipline and the attitude for success, you are all set to taking on a new day of studying and gaining more knowledge. It is definitely essential to get the right sort of nutrition, so eat good food, live a healthy lifestyle and continue in making the most of your college life.

