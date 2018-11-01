What Are You Doing for Halloween?

By Noelia Veras

A continuation of the “Man On The Street” Tower interview series.

Matthew Chavira

Sophomore

Hispanic Studies and Education studies

“As a child Halloween was a big deal. My family would invite a bunch of people over and my mom would always make a pot of chili. We would carve pumpkins and watch many scary movies like Halloween. This year, I will be celebrating in the Cellar at Cellar Night. I will be wearing a Monsters Inc onesie.”

Allyson Kirby

Freshman

Exploratory Business major

“I would hand out candy to little kids on Halloween. I’m going to a party and I’m dressing up as a witch.”

Carolien Morris

Freshman

English major, Spanish minor

“In my neighborhood, a big part of Halloween was actually the night before— mischief night. My four friends and I would go out for good natured fun that was a neighborhood tradition and throw toilet paper in the trees. The next night on Halloween we would go out with our costumes and view our workmanship from the night before.”

Gemma Del Carmen

Freshman Politics major

“When I was in Texas I celebrated Halloween by dressing up for the kids in my neighborhood and giving them candy as they trick or treated. Im celebrating it this year by dressing up with my friends and taking fun photos! Im dressing up as a deviled egg this year.”

Regina Vahey

Freshman

Biomedical Engineering major

“My friends and I did group costumes, and they came to my house to help me give out candy to the trick-or-treaters in my neighborhood. I am celebrating it now by studying in the library because the grind never stops. I also volunteered at Halloween on Campus and painted a pumpkin at Fright Night. I was a llama for Halloween on Campus.”

Maureen McGarry

Sophomore

Biomedical Engineer major

“At home I’d celebrate by going trick or treating with my sister and cousins, and having dinner with my grandmother. Halloween on campus is a fun way to get in the Halloween spirit. also, one of my best friends birthday is on Halloween so we usually take her out to dinner to celebrate. For Halloween on campus, I dressed up as a giraffe.”

Sofia Cabrera

Freshman

International Business major

“I didn’t go out on Halloween, Puerto Rico is crazy. This year I’m going to a party and I’m going to be a race girl.”

Jack Murray

Freshman Business major

“I went trick or treating treating at home, but when I got older I passed out candy. This year I’m not celebrating Halloween, except for Halloween on campus which I dressed up as Clark Kent for.”

Lindsey Tufts

Senior

Theology major

“At home I’d celebrate Halloween each year by going trick or treating. Now, in college, I usually go to parties, this year I’m going to a party and dressing up as Tinkerbell”

Kiera Keneally

Freshman

Architecture major

“In Maine I would celebrate Halloween each year by either trick or treating or some years I would go to Strawberry Bank in New Hampshire, which was just trick or treating at historic homes. This year I am going trick or treating with friends and dressing up as an Incredible.”

Kate Yanik

Freshman

Architecture major

“Back home I would go out with my friends, and I would take my little sisters out to trick or treat. This year I already went out to a party and I was dressed up as an angel.”