Men’s Basketball Lose to Marymount in a Close Battle

By Freddy Burke

Catholic Men’s Basketball fell to Marymount College 70-67 Tuesday night in a home game at the DuFour Center. Junior Riley Hayes scored a career high 31-points for Catholic. Last season, Hayes’ career high was 19 points. Hayes made thirteen successful shots from the floor and scored four free throws throughout the game as well as grabbing a team high eight rebounds.

During the first half, both teams were nearly equal with a score of 31-34, Catholic at the break. Marymount College closed that gap during the second half. Catholic struggled at the free throw line, shooting 11-22. However, the Cards were able to score twenty-one points off Marymount turnovers. Throughout the game, there were nine times where both teams had a tied score.

When it was 42-42 with 11:13 on the clock, Catholic took charge and scored ten points making the new score 52-42. This put the Cards at their highest lead during the game, with Hayes taking the reigns having successfully made six points during the charge.

Catholic held the lead for a little longer during the period until Marymount started to close in on the lead with several 3-pointers. Senior Andre Mitchell made eleven points in the second half of the game. Towards the end of the period with 3:00 left on the clock the Cards fell one point short with the score 65-64, Marymount. With 1:00 left on the clock, the Cards only made 1 free throw out of 2, missing the chance to take the lead of the game. Marymount then sealed the game with a final three-pointer with a final score of 70-67.

The Card’s next game is a tournament at Gallaudet University on Saturday, November 17.