All-Landmark Teams Announced for Catholic U Soccer

By Jared Prenda

Senior Brian Galfond, junior Mike Narzikul and sophomore Ben Alexander were all named to the All- Landmark First Team while junior Ryan Kennedy was recognized with Second Team honors on the men’s team. On the women’s team junior Mackenzie Earley was the lone First Team selection while classmates Grace Boras and Elizabeth Johnson were joined by sophomore Maggie Moorcones with Second Team honors.

Galfond was a powerhouse on offense for Catholic this season as he led the team with 14 points on four goals and six assists. Galfond started in 17 games as an attacking midfielder, and propelled Catholic University over conference rivals Scranton and Moravian with game winning goals. Alexander led the team in goals and shots with six and 47 respectively in his first season with the team. The Maryland native also added an assist on the year and scored three game winners in his 15 starts.

Narzikul earned First Team honors for the second time in his career as he and fellow defender Kennedy anchored the Cardinal defense. Narzikul played outside-back and was often turning his defense into offense as he took ten shots on the year and assisted on two goals in his 16 starts. Kennedy started 11 games but made contributions off the bench in his 16 total appearances at center back. The duo only conceded 19 goals this season and only 4 against conference opponents. The pair also helped Catholic earn 8 blank sheets and only a 1.103 goals against average (.57 league goals against average).

Early was the leader of the women’s team’s stalwart defense as she earned her first career First Team honors. Early helped lock down opposing offenses in her 17 appearances for Catholic U leading the team to a 1.07 goals against average.

Johnson garnered her second career Landmark selection after being selected to the First Team last season. The junior attacker led the league once again in shots with 47 on the year and tied with classmate Boras for a team high seven goals. Johnson added five assists to finish fourth in the conference with 19 points.

Boras had her own impressive season at forward, making 17 starts in her junior season. Boras tallied seven goals and one assist on 31 shots only a year after making 5 starts with 1 goal. Morcoones controlled the center of the field as she tallied 17 games at midfield for the Lady Cards. The Sterling, Va. Native ripped 36 shots on the year, scoring six times and assisting on two more.