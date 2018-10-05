Why Catholic University?

Interviews by Freddy Burke

“I applied to CUA because there was a great opportunity to be exposed to an educational experience that wasn’t hostile to religion and stile exposed me to different ideas and opinions.” – Elizabeth, Class of 2020, History and Philosophy/Pre-Law

“The nursing school has a good reputation here at Catholic and I heard that this year that 100% percent of the nursing school passed their HESI. I also love the location of campus and D.C.” – Kelsey, Class of 2022, Nursing

“I wanted to apply to Catholic because it is the only college I knew that had rigorous academics and isn’t competitive. I saw how there was a focus on holiness and how the people here were good to each other. “ – Jeanne Marie, Class of 2020, Theology

“I applied to CUA because no other campus fostered the same sense of community or made me feel like I was already at my new home away from home.” – Ally, Class of 2020, Political Science and History

“I discovered my love for CUA on Odyssey Day, when I heard the head of the English department Daniel Gibbons, speak. During his introduction he spoke very quietly but then he started to read a passage from a famous work of literature. In his reading he spoke with such passion and conviction that I knew CUA was the only school where I could study literature. – Caroline, Class of 2020, English

“When I first toured Catholic, I loved the environment of the campus and I love DC. I received a scholarship, so I knew from that moment on that I wanted to spend my four years here.” – Karlie, Class of 2019, Education

“I chose to come to Catholic University because of two things: Gibbons Hall looks like Hogwarts from the Harry Potter series and I saw a group of sisters playing Frisbee on the Basilica Lawn. It make me feel so happy to see such a friendly environment.” – Rachel, Class of 2021, Political Science

“I was really unsure what college I wanted to go to but I knew I wanted to study business. I told my parents that I wanted to go to a Catholic college because I wanted to deepen my faith. When I visited campus for the first time during Cardinal Preview Day, I knew the best fit for me would be The Catholic University of America.” – Katherine, Class of 2022, Management

“I came to Catholic University because I wanted to study philosophy and I am a Catholic.” – Anthony, Class of 2020, Philosophy