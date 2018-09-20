CUA On Tap Hosts Event on Interfaith Dialogue

CUA on Tap hosted their first event on Thursday, September 13 on interfaith dialogue between Catholic and Islamic populations, an event which gathered mixed reactions from the crow.

The event, “Finding Jesus Among Muslims: How Loving Islam Makes Me a Better Catholic,” featured Jordan Duffner, a Georgetown University doctorate student and author of a recently published book of the same title.

The presentation centered on interfaith dialogue between Catholicism and Islam. Duffner used personal stories as an undergraduate student studying abroad to show how often people, particularly Christians, are quick to stereotype Muslims. She recalled a hospitable interaction in which she and her fellow students were invited by a Muslim woman into her home to share a meal while exploring the Jordan countryside, even though the language barrier meant they could only share a few words.

“I was struck with this feeling, this realization,” remarked Duffner, “that God had been loving me through this Muslim family that I had met.”

Rather than addressing the differences between Catholicism and Islam, Duffner emphasized the importance of seeing the similarities between these two monotheistic religions. Noting parallels between Catholic and Islamic beliefs, she stated that Jesus and the Quran both represent the Word of God, and that Mary and Mohammed both are bearers of God’s Word.

Duffner talked about how witnessing her Muslim peers pray five times a day and seek out a religious community inspired her to develop her own prayer life through attending Ignatius prayer

retreats and nightly masses at Georgetown University.

Throughout the talk, Duffner commented on the Catholic Church’s stance that beauty can be found in other religious beliefs, a point emphasized in the Second Vatican Council and propagated recently by Pope Francis. She reminded the audience that “our default attitude as a Church towards Muslims is one of esteem and respect.”

Duffner concluded her remarks with a reflection on the importance of spiritual solidarity, the idea that although one may be a member of different faith groups the community ultimately should work together to further justice and peace.

The reaction to the speech was mixed. Not everyone in the audience agreed with Duffner’s emphasis on the importance of spiritual solidarity. When Duffner opened the floor to questions, a priest recalled witnessing the aftermath of ISIS attacks in Iraq and asked how one could promote reconciliation with our Islamic brethren in the midst of these horrific acts. A student from Malaysia questioned how one could show solidarity with a group of people after his experiences of living under the strict laws of a Muslim-controlled country.

Some audience members wished the speech provided a stronger argument with more evidence.

“She only seemed to be trying to convince people to be loving and nonjudgmental which is not very insightful,” commented Katie Blatter, sophomore english major.

Despite her frustration over the lack of evidence, Blatter found Duffner to “offer a unique perspective of life in the Middle East as someone intimately familiar with both cultures.”

“It was interesting to hear how her experiences abroad allowed her to more fully appreciate the beauty of people from different backgrounds,” Blatter said.