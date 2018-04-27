The Tower – April 27th, 2018

Click here for our final edition of the year! Year 95, Edition #25
In this edition:
- Students and Faculty give input on Academic Renewal proposal in ad hoc committee meetings
- Final SGA Senate meeting recap
- “Francis at Five” – panel examines Pope Francis’ five years in Rome
- Op-ed: Record Store Day in the digital age
- Op-ed: An Alum’s perspective on the state of the university
- Editorial: Farewell to the CUA Class of 2018
- A&E: The Handmaid’s Tale season two is out, Burning Man exhibit at the Renwick Gallery
- Sports: Baseball and Softball sweep Juniata en route to the conference playoffs
- Globe Trotters: Cherishing a semester in Costa Rica, Having a ball in Bariloche, Argentina