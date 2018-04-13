The Tower – April 13th, 2018

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #23
In this week’s edition:
- Students vote for next student government executive officers
- SGA Senate discusses increases to tuition, student activity fee in meeting
- PEERS hosts “Empowerment Week” events during sexual assault awareness month
- Former NSA, CIA Director Michael Hayden Speaks at Symposium
- Op-eds: Anti-American, “Ok, we marched. Now, let’s talk”
- Editorial: How to win an SGA election
- A&E: Meet El Salvadorian artist Alexandra Sol
- Sports: Wins for CUA Softball and 17th-ranked Women’s Lax
- BackPage: Globe Trotters – China and Rome