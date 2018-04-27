Season Two of The Handmaid’s Tale is Here on Hulu

By Daniela Sol

It is a hard task for a director and scriptwriter to properly interpret a book, especially when that book is a classic. Yet Hulu nailed it with its series of The Handmaid’s Tale. Fans of the book have religiously followed the series and have, overall, called the series a success.

What has spectators on their toes is the fact that season one covered the whole book and ended with the book’s same ending. So nobody really knows what’s going to happen in the upcoming season premiering on April 25th.

Created by Bruce Miller, the series has already won awards in both The Emmys and The Golden Globes, proving its fandom. The series has mostly been a favorite amongst women making it a monumental stepping stone for women’s rights.

The book itself was and has been a monumental symbol for women’s empowerment, and the series followed this theme and has the book’s loyal lovers even more captivated with everything The Handmaid’s Tale represents.

The uncertainty of the series and what Miller will bring forward to the table is intriguing. He has proven himself to understand what Atwood meant with her book, so it will be interesting to see what he has to further offer and show in the dystopian world of Gilead.

According to The Washington Post, what has fans pumped about the upcoming season is the fact that the book ends quite abruptly and readers are left with rage and lots of questions that only add to the infuriating injustice seen in Gilead. The need for justice in the story is craved.

With the show, people now can get all those questions (hopefully!) answered, or at least keep getting a taste of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The book lends itself to keep creating more, since Gilead is such a mystery and has so much more to give than what Atwood gives snippets of in her writing. It is safe to say that Miller has more than enough creative freedom and more than enough material to work with and keep crafting the successful series he has already started.

What is also crucial, for the season and the show, is the fact that it was released when the #MeToo movement was taking place in Hollywood. One of the book’s main themes is the use of women’s bodies as political instruments in the horrific way it is presented. This is a theme that is significantly relevant today since sexual harassment cases and allegations have, both in Hollywood and politics, sprung up and awakened a repressed voice amongst women, making the series a thousand times more symbolic than it already is.

The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered this Wednesday, releasing two episodes, and will continue to release an episode weekly until January.