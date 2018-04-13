Globe Trotters: Reflecting on a Semester Abroad

Keeli Otto ’20

I wish it was possible to pinpoint exactly which day abroad has been my favorite, however, each city and week brings a new excitement. For example, this past weekend I went to Montpellier, France. While on a walk to the beach, I saw flamingos! Sure it might not sound all that interesting, but I would never have thought that I would see flamingos in France. It’s the simple things in life that have really impressed me so far. A few weeks ago I traveled to London, England. Of course it’s impressive to see the palaces and governmental buildings, but my favorite experience there was going to see a show at The Globe Theater. The quality of the production was astounding, and the acting was phenomenal. By choosing to watch a show at one of the most famous theaters in the world, I felt as though I was truly experiencing the culture of the city without just being a tourist.

Similarly, as a history major, I love the Colosseum, temples, and ancient sights of Rome. I appreciate being able to see and live first hand all that I was taught in my classes. It makes it easier to understand just how powerful the Roman empire was in its prime. However, my favorite thing to do in Rome is to go to a cafe with friends. It’s quite an experience to be able to learn a new language through interactions with the citizens of Rome, especially in the cafes. I love how inexpensive the coffee is here, but I am concerned I will never be able to return to Starbucks now that I have experienced a very different style of coffee. Every day here is a new adventure, and I am extremely grateful for all of these new experiences.