Farmers Market Season is Here in Brookland

By Daniela Sol

This weekend marks the beginning of the the Monroe Street Market Farmers Market. The market is opening its doors to visitors this Saturday and all Saturdays hereafter, from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Arts Walk in Brookland, D.C.

Although spring this year has pretty much been a tease, going from 80 degrees to 50 degrees from one day to another, this in no way has stopped the farmer’s market enthusiasts. With whatever weather D.C. decides to throw this weekend, D.C. local vendors will gather around to start Farmers Market Season.

Starting halfway down the Arts Walk, the farmer’s market includes a variety of baked goods and local produce, plus the artist’s studios will be open for visitors to come! Locals from D.C. and around the D.C. area are bringing all their fresh produce, including, but not limited to, squash, tomatoes, kale, apples, strawberries, and more.

They also have honeys with different exotic flavors, plus freshly-baked bread that pairs up great with the locally made olive oil that is also sold. And this is not all, there is always something new and interesting to enjoy!

Fresh flowers are also found in the Farmer’s Market, plus sweet treats are always included in one of the booths. From brownies to interesting cookies to different types of banana breads, there are no sweet limitations.

Market vendors include 78 Acres, Bonaparte Breads, Bun’d Up, The Compost Crew, Diaz Berries and Vegetables, Girardot’s Crumbs Bakery, Groff’s Content Farm, MetroBark Bakery, Number 1 Sons, Pearl Fine Teas, PinUp Preserves, Zeke’s Coffee of DC, and more!

Also, the farmers market is always paired with a live performances to enjoy some tunes as you’re shopping for some ripe locally sourced tomatoes!

It is a great place for kids since the space where the farmers market is held allows kids to run and play with freedom, yet it is not too big to lose sight of them. Plus, sometimes there are fun activities or interactive displays with the food being sold for kids (and grownups) to enjoy!

Farmers markets are always a great idea to support local vendors and small businesses trying to thrive and succeed. Plus, it is a great way to start getting greener and healthier! The benefits of buying whatever works best for you from your local farmer’s market positively impacts your wellbeing, mother earth, and your community.

All this, while at the same time enjoying fair prices and a breath of fresh air surrounded by music and (hopefully) nice spring weather!