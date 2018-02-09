The Tower – February 9th, 2018

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #16

In this week’s paper:

  • Catholic student-athletes raise more than $24,000 to support Special Olympics DC in Polar Bear Plunge
  • Media & Communication Studies major settled after complete relocation from Marist Hall
  • SGA Senate meeting recap: Senate proposes warnings for potential cancelled classes, updated water fountains in residence halls
  • A review of The Post movie from University President John Garvey
  • Editorial: Where’s Your Winter Olympic Spirit?
  • Op-ed: A love story by Liz Friden, ’19
  • A&E: Artechouse presents Parallel Universe, A review of CUA Centerstage Theatre Show Reasons to Be Pretty
  • Sports: MBB – Jay Howard scores 2000th career point against Drew.

