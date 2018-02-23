The Tower – February 23rd, 2018

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #18
In this week’s edition:
- New details about proposed dining hall envisioned to open in 2020
- Puerto Rican student goes home over Thanksgiving break to make documentary Hurricane Maria
- Irish Ambassador to the United States comes to speak at Catholic
- Why is Marist Hall empty? Two years of stagnation
- Op-ed: Faith, Family, Friends, and Football
- Staff Editorial: “Too Close for Comfort” – thoughts after most recent school shooting
- A&E: 1980s art featured at new Hirshhorn exhibit, Portrait of former president Obama
- Sports: Baseball begins season with three straight wins, two walk-offs
- BackPage: Globe Trotters – Oxford!