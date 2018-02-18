The Tower – February 16th, 2018

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #17
In this week’s edition:
- Read all about the Mr. CUA competition
- Temporary power outage on campus affects underclassmen
- University continues efforts to support students impacted by immigration laws
- Staff Editorial: Lent is here, try the 40-day challenge
- A&E: Get up to date with all the happenings from Fashion Week, a review of a new band “Uni”
- Sports: Catholic men’s basketball takes down Scranton, playoff hopes stay alive
- BackPage: Globetrotters, The Roving Reporter – Valentine’s Day Edition