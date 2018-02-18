CUA Tries the 40-Day Challenge

By Tower Staff

Happy beginning of Lent from the Tower staff— and apologies to those of you who had to give up Valentine’s Day sweets for the day’s fast (Exactly how many candy hearts equals one “small meal”? We’ve all wondered.)

It’s so easy to see that Lent has begun on campus at the Catholic University of America. There were about fifteen masses throughout the day, and with every additional class you walked to during the day, you could see more and more students with black crosses on their foreheads.

With this, greetings asking whether your classmate has started the theology paper have been exchanged for inquiries about what they have chosen to give up for the next 40 days. Catholicism is a communal and collective faith, and talking about Lenten sacrifices is certainly a way to connect with others in our faith.

But in your conversations these next few days, remember that the purpose of Lent is not to compete within your friend group for who can become the most pious, or to broadcast your intentions of a Lenten offering to everyone who follows you on social media.

Abandon that “it’s all about me” attitude and instead, seek to engage in meaningful conversation about what your friends and family are trying to do better, whether they’re volunteering once a week, reading more, or simply not having snacks in between meals. That’s caring for others. That’s being Catholic.

Aim to learn from others when you talk to others about your Lenten sacrifices. Not only will you be opened to new ideas you haven’t thought of before, but you’ll form a supportive group of people who will root for you during the next month and a half. Plus, there’s definitely someone at your dinner table who remained quiet during one of these conversations at the Pryz, whether it’s because Lent has never been a part of their lives before, or their Lenten sacrifice was smaller in comparison to others’. These are the people you can root for this Lent.

We wish everybody the best in your Lenten journeys, whether you keep up with it, or break and grab a plate piled high with Pryz fries.

Celebrate your own as well as others’ challenges to become better.

No matter what you’re sacrificing or picking up this Lent, remember not to

Way to combat the potential issue of sounding self-centered, “it’s all about me” is harping on that collective aspect of faith

Wouldn’t want everyone to be protective and private, giving up/getting better at

Becomes an issue when you only broadcast what you’re doing

Engage in meaningful conversation about what they’re trying to do to be better, whether volunteering once a week, reading more, or something really trivial like not having snacks in between meals, that’s Christianity/Catholic/caring for others. That’s collective.

Learning from others

Lack of humility from people, it’s only about themselves

See you in 40 days

Why are you bragging about something so tiny that you’re giving up

PSA “don’t snap me”, “if I don’t reply, it’s because I’m CHALLENGING myself to give up snapchat”

That’s considered a challenge when other people have it 100x worse

That’s how it was in the gospel

Root for them, remind them, don’t talk shit

There are definitely convos that happen at cua especially that make certain people feel super left out

Idea of giving stuff up or doing things to be better becomes a competition

I didn’t really have anything in mind, I didn’t really grow up like this

Well, what are YOU doing, instead of rooting for each other

Communal/collective faith

Not private

Reflective

Don’t broadcast

No problem with bettering yourself– sure, you might have chosen to take up running every day so that you could lose ten pounds before the warmest spring days, but no one will argue that (not to even mention the daunting task giving up espresso!)

Find your small things to do with great love. Become the best version of yourself, and take time to challenge yourself