The Tower – January 19th, 2018

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #13

In this week’s edition:

  • Campus Prepares for 45th March for Life
  • University community participates in Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
  • Catholic Hosts More Than 1,000 High School Students at Athletic Center
  • Staff Editorial: Did you really hear us, Pryz?
  • Op-ed: “Why are we having these people into our country?”
  • Op-ed: On the 45th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, I Stand with the Pro- Choice Movement
  • A&E: Review: The Greatest Showman, A review of Camila Cabello’s debut album
  • Sports: Men’s and women’s basketball dominate Goucher

 

