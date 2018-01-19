The Tower – January 19th, 2018

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #13
In this week’s edition:
- Campus Prepares for 45th March for Life
- University community participates in Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Catholic Hosts More Than 1,000 High School Students at Athletic Center
- Staff Editorial: Did you really hear us, Pryz?
- Op-ed: “Why are we having these people into our country?”
- Op-ed: On the 45th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, I Stand with the Pro- Choice Movement
- A&E: Review: The Greatest Showman, A review of Camila Cabello’s debut album
- Sports: Men’s and women’s basketball dominate Goucher