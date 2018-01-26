A Jazz Trilogy Comes to D.C. This Weekend

By Daniela Sol

This weekend D.C. is going to be filled with a jazzy atmosphere. D.C has proven, again and again, its jazzy vibe. From jazz in the garden during the Summer at the Sculpture garden to the random trumpet and saxophone players in the Chinatown streets, this is a city that enjoys some good old jazz. It continues this weekend as, from Friday to Monday, local jazz legends will be getting up on stages and performing.

This Friday, January 26th, musician and vocalist Aaron Myers returns after a two month break. Born in Texas, Myers started playing the piano when he was just three years old and is now a favorite amongst jazz enthusiasts. He has made his name shine here in D.C. since being voted “Best Singer” in the Washington City Paper Readers’ Poll in 2015 & 2016. In 2016, Myers was awarded “Jazz Artist of the Year” by the International Music & Entertainment Awards (IMEA). His performance is said to be impressive as he loves to take his audience a kick with every ballad. He will be performing Friday at 8 PM at Mr. Henry’s on Capitol Hill.

Another D.C. jazz legend will be returning to the scene, by the name of Benito Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a Venezuelan piano player who has performed in D.C. for years and has won the hearts of the District’s music fans, will perform this Saturday, January 27th. After his debut in D.C., Gonzalez moved to New York for ten years and is back this weekend to perform in the city where he developed as a jazz player. His style is said to be splendid, with his Latin flair that clearly transcends his music. He will be performing at Twins Jazz in U Street from 9-11 PM and tickets will be $15.

To finish the weekend of jazz, Ron Sutton Jr. and Reginald Cyntje will perform Sunday, January 28th at 6 PM at the freshly reopened Alice’s Jazz and Cultural Society, 2813 12th Street, Northeast. This should be a special jazz concert as both performers have birthday’s coming up in the end of January, meaning that this show will be full of birthday excitement! Plus, these two artists are faithful to this city. They’ve performed in D.C. for many years and have dedicated their musical careers to the city. Tickets will be $10.

For anyone interested in enjoying a trilogy of local jazz talent, this is your weekend. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity of all these artists’ comebacks to sit back enjoy a brandy, with a cigarette as the blues take you away on a cold winter night.